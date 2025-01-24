Benue Govt, Presidential CNG Initiative, AAZARAT Energy to Set up Conversion Centre in Makurdi

George Okoh in Makurdi





The Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) is to go into a strategic partnership with the Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) and AAZARAT ENERGY to set up a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station and a CNG conversion centre in Makurdi, the state capital.

Group Managing Director/CEO of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha-CFA, made the commitment when he received members of the North Presidential CNG initiative and AAZARAT ENERGY at the company’s headquarters in Makurdi.

While allocating the company’s filling station located beside the corporate headquarters for the project, Dr. Asemakaha assured the company will continue to bring innovations that would transform the state economy.

“We are excited to partner with PI-CNG and AAZARAT to bring this innovative energy solution to Benue State.

“The CNG station and conversion centre will not only ease the cost of transportation but also create jobs and stimulate economic growth. In fact, as part of the process, we are going to train 20 youths in the first phase of the process,” said Asemakaha.

Representatives of the initiative, Suleiman Olawole, Lara Obileye and David Idokwo, said the initiative aims to support Benue State transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources for transportation.

They said: “Our primary goal is to provide a cost-effective and reliable compressed Natural Gas refueling solution.”

The team promised to work with the company to secure 500 CNG powered tricycles popularly known as ‘keke’ and buses for the state from the Presiential CNG initiative.

Bankole Olabisi, representative of AAZARAT ENERGY, in a presentation highlighted the benefits of CNG gas initiative, modular refueling units, storage, conversion etcetera.