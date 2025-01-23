Unity Bank, AquaEarth Consulting Partner to Advance ESG, Sustainability Practices

As part of its commitment to global and national sustainability standards aimed at enhancing its role in responsible banking and sustainable finance, Unity Bank Plc has successfully completed a transformative project to strengthen its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and sustainability framework in partnership with AquaEarth Consulting.

The collaborative project focused on a comprehensive review and enhancement of Unity Bank’s ESG practices, resulting in the development of robust policies, frameworks, and a forward-looking sustainability strategy.

AquaEarth Consulting, a renowned sustainability advisory firm, provided strategic leadership, leveraging its expertise to design bespoke solutions tailored to the bank’s unique needs.

According to a statement, the partnership began with an in-depth analysis of Unity Bank’s existing ESG framework, identifying key areas for improvement. From this foundation, a suite of actionable policies was developed to address critical environmental, social, and governance considerations.

This effort reflects the Bank’s commitment to driving meaningful impact and positioning itself as a leader in sustainable finance.

Recognising the importance of staff engagement, Unity Bank organised extensive training sessions for employees at all levels. These programmes equipped staff with the knowledge and tools to seamlessly integrate ESG principles into their daily operations. “This comprehensive approach aimed to promote a culture of sustainability across the organisation and strengthen its alignment with global best practices.

“A key outcome of the collaboration was the creation of a detailed sustainability strategy, which outlines Unity Bank’s long-term goals. This roadmap features actionable steps, measurable targets, and key performance indicators (KPIs) that will guide the Bank’s efforts to deliver value to stakeholders while contributing to Nigeria’s economic and environmental development,” the statement added.

Commenting on the initiative, CEO of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Tomi Somefun said: “This milestone is a testament to Unity Bank’s unwavering commitment to responsible banking and sustainability. Our collaboration with AquaEarth Consulting has positioned us to not only meet the growing demand for ESG-aligned practices but also play a leading role in advancing Nigeria’s sustainability agenda. We are proud to take this significant step towards building a greener and more inclusive future.”

This initiative reinforces Unity Bank’s reputation as a forward-thinking institution dedicated to creating lasting value for its stakeholders and the communities it serves. With this enhanced ESG framework, the Bank is poised to set a new benchmark in sustainability within the Nigerian banking sector.