  • Thursday, 23rd January, 2025

TD Africa Unveils Discounts on Microsoft Licenses to Empower Businesses

Business | 2 hours ago

TD Africa, the continent’s leading technology distributor, is offering substantial discounts on essential Microsoft licenses as part of its commitment to drive business growth and foster digital transformation across Africa.

Head of the Microsoft Business Unit at TD Africa, Tobe Mbanefo, said: “At TD Africa, we are committed to equipping businesses with the tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive landscape. These exclusive discounts provide organizations with an affordable way to access world-class Microsoft solutions, enhancing collaboration, security, and productivity.”

Central to this promotion is the TD Africa’s Automated Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) Portal, an innovative platform which empowers Microsoft resellers in 47 African countries to efficiently manage customer records, access competitive pricing, and streamline license provisioning.

According to Mbanefo, the CSP portal delivers unmatched efficiency, scalability, and profitability for resellers, enabling them to deliver exceptional value to their customers.

By leveraging these discounts and utilizing the CSP Portal, businesses can enhance

Productivity automating tasks, streamline workflows, and foster effective collaboration. In addition, businesses are able to boost security by protecting data and mitigate cyber threats using the Microsoft Defender suite as well as reduce costs by optimizing IT infrastructure and lower software expenses, Mbanefo said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.