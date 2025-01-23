TD Africa Unveils Discounts on Microsoft Licenses to Empower Businesses

TD Africa, the continent’s leading technology distributor, is offering substantial discounts on essential Microsoft licenses as part of its commitment to drive business growth and foster digital transformation across Africa.

Head of the Microsoft Business Unit at TD Africa, Tobe Mbanefo, said: “At TD Africa, we are committed to equipping businesses with the tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive landscape. These exclusive discounts provide organizations with an affordable way to access world-class Microsoft solutions, enhancing collaboration, security, and productivity.”

Central to this promotion is the TD Africa’s Automated Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) Portal, an innovative platform which empowers Microsoft resellers in 47 African countries to efficiently manage customer records, access competitive pricing, and streamline license provisioning.

According to Mbanefo, the CSP portal delivers unmatched efficiency, scalability, and profitability for resellers, enabling them to deliver exceptional value to their customers.

By leveraging these discounts and utilizing the CSP Portal, businesses can enhance

Productivity automating tasks, streamline workflows, and foster effective collaboration. In addition, businesses are able to boost security by protecting data and mitigate cyber threats using the Microsoft Defender suite as well as reduce costs by optimizing IT infrastructure and lower software expenses, Mbanefo said.