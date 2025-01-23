Tanker Driver Dies, Apprentice Injured in Ibadan Inferno

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A petroleum tanker driver, whose name has not been revealed, yesterday lost his life as a result of a midnight fire incident that occurred in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It was gathered that the incident occurred when the tanker, carrying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), lost control while in motion and hit two other trucks in front which somersaulted into a nearby ditch and caught fire, along the Ojoo-Iwo Road Expressway in Ibadan.

It was further learnt that the driver of the petroleum tanker lost his life as a result of the accident while the apprentice was rescued and rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The General Manager of Oyo State Fire Service, Mr. Yemi Akinyinka, who confirmed the incident, said men of the fire agency immediately moved to the scene when they were contacted, noting that the tanker was destroyed by the fire.

He added that other stakeholders such as men from the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), were also present at the scene.

According to him, “The unfortunate incident was reported at exactly 02:45hrs on Wednesday, 22nd January 2025. The fire personnel, led by ACFS Ogunkanbi, were promptly deployed to the scene and arrived on time. Upon arrival, we found three trucks, about 20 meters apart from one another, involved in the fire accident.

“The driver of the tanker was recovered, while the motor boy was rescued alive by the fire officers and conveyed to UCH for medical treatment.

“The petrol tanker was destroyed by the devastating fire, but the other two trucks and vehicle spare parts inside were saved by the agency’s personnel.

“The accident occurred when a trailer tanker carrying PMS lost control while in motion and hit the other two trucks in front. The two trucks somersaulted into the nearby ditch and caught fire.”