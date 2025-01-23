NUC Upgrades 3 Medical Programmes in Varsities to Doctoral Level

•Disowns DLMS, says it doesn’t exist in varsity curriculum

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The National Universities Commission (NUC) has announced the elevation of some medical-related programmes in Nigerian universities, and moving them from Bachelor’s degree status to doctoral level.

Among the medical programmes receiving the upgrade are the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D), Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT), and Doctor of Optometry (O.D).

The programmes will henceforth require six years of study against the previous five, thereby allowing for the inclusion of additional courses and clinical training, and the extended duration will ensure that students receive a more thorough and hands-on education.

This move, according to the commission, is aimed at enhancing the quality of medical education in the country to stand at par with global standards.

In a statement signed and released by the Acting Director of Public Affairs in the commission, Franca Elochi Chukwuonwo, the upgrade is in response to the need for a more comprehensive education in medical fields, incorporating increased clinical sessions and foundational course coverage.

The NUC’s statement also clarified that the Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science (DMLS) programme has not been approved in any Nigerian university and will not be part of the upgrade.

“The upgrade seeks to incorporate more practical sessions, improve clinical skills, and ensure all specialty areas are comprehensively addressed,” the statement said.

“This change is intended to enhance the employability of graduates and improve their prospects for further studies abroad.

“The upgraded programmes will now ensure a high standard of education and international recognition of Nigerian qualifications.

“The Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science (DMLS) programme does not exist in the NUC’s Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) or Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS),” it stated.

It added: “Consequently, this programme will not be recognised as an upgraded course in Nigerian universities.”