National Assembly Aviation Committee, NAMA Hold Strategic Stakeholders Retreat

The National Assembly Committee on Aviation, in collaboration with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA),on Wednesday held a Strategic Stakeholders Retreat aimed at driving the transformation of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The event which took place at the National Assembly Conference Room in Abuja with the theme, “Reinvigorating the Aviation Industry through Strategic Stakeholders Engagement: The Role of the National Assembly”, brought together key stakeholders from the aviation sector, legislators, and government officials to strategize on enhancing the country’s airspace management system.

The Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed Umar, while delivering his speech, underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between stakeholders, especially the Federal lawmakers, in achieving the aviation sector’s transformation goals.

Umar stressed that the agenda for such change is aligned with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the implementation efforts of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN.

He emphasized that NAMA’s role in advancing the country’s aviation sector is pivotal, adding that under his watch, the agency has achieved key milestones in airspace modernization and safety improvements.

He however emphasized that to fully realize these goals, “it is essential for NAMA to strengthen its partnership with legislative bodies, particularly the National Assembly Committee on Aviation.”

Umar therefore called for targeted legislative support to help achieve the agency’s strategic objectives, such as enhancing airspace safety, efficiency, and technological infrastructure.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Hon. Abdullahi Idris Garba, AIG, commended the ongoing transformation efforts in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Hon. Garba acknowledged the significant strides made by the Ministry of Aviation and NAMA in modernizing the sector, while also emphasizing the need for continued legislative intervention.

He underscored the importance of updating the legal frameworks governing the aviation industry, boosting capital provision for world-class infrastructure, and pushing for a digital transformation of Nigeria’s airspace.

Also, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Sen. Buhari Abdulfatai, pledged Senate’s full support for providing legislative interventions and budgetary backing to realize President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the aviation and aerospace development sector.

Sen, Buhari assured that the Senate would continue to advocate for reforms that will improve Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure, promote safety, and ensure economic growth.

He urged operators and regulators within the industry to prioritize the safety, national security, and welfare of the citizens, while calling on all stakeholders to place these priorities at the forefront of the sector’s management, ensuring that aviation advancements are both secure and beneficial to the people of Nigeria.

“This strategic engagement aligns directly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on economic growth, security, and national development through innovation and modernization.

“Additionally, it supports the transformational Legislative Agenda of the 10th National Assembly’s Aviation Committees, aimed at strengthening the sector through targeted legislative reforms and interventions.”

The retreat’s discussions were centered around strategic stakeholder engagement, with technical sessions covering critical areas such as the legislative governance regulatory frameworks, the importance of legislative oversight, and strategies for enhancing stakeholder coordination through the establishment of a National Legislative Consultative Forum on Aviation Sector Transformation and Growth.

This stance was unanimously endorsed by all participants as a crucial step toward addressing the challenges and opportunities within Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Participants appreciated the opportunity to engage with key industry stakeholders and operators, as legislators reiterated their commitment to amending and improving the legal framework governing the aviation sector, with a focus on safety, citizens’ welfare, and ensuring adequate budgetary allocations to improve aviation infrastructure across the country.