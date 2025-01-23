Heirs Insurance Empowers 500 School Children, Communities

Heirs Insurance Group, Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance Group, has rolled out a project to empower underserved communities with the training and benefits inherent in upcycling, as part of its sustainability goals.

Tagged “The Good project,” Heirs Insurance Group sensitised communities on the benefits of converting waste materials to reusable items, thereby reducing the consequences of climate action and uplifting the financial status of people. In addition, the insurance group provided school supplies and a cash donation to over 500 schoolchildren of Makoko community, Lagos.

The Good Plastic Project reaffirms the Group’s commitment to environmental sustainability and community development. The project was executed in partnership with Slum2School Africa and Eco Barter, which both share its vision for sustainability and social impact.

Speaking about the project, Niyi Onifade, Sector Head, Heirs Insurance Group, said, “Through this project, we are demonstrating the potential of sustainability, emphasising its role in improving lives while preserving the environment. We are not only reducing waste and contributing to the upliftment and well-being of communities, we are also creating awareness for the financial benefits that upcycling offers”.

Onifade further reiterated that the monetary donation and school supplies were intended to provide hope and put smiles on the faces of children and their parents, especially at the start of a new year when families need all the support they can get.

The Good Project forms part of Heirs Insurance Group’s flagship sustainability initiatives, as it continues to lead by integrating sustainability into its core operations, demonstrating the power of corporate responsibility to drive meaningful change.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents. With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.