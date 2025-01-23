Fasere: Technology Adoption Will Redefine African Fashion

Founder/CEO, Pashione, a leading social commerce platform for African fashion, Michael Fasere, speaks with Emma Okonji about the company’s key achievements in 2024, its strategic priorities for 2025, and how the platform is leveraging technology, sustainability, and cultural storytelling to redefine the future of African fashion on the global stage. Excerpts:

Pashione has experienced remarkable growth in 2024. Can you share some of the key milestones achieved?

Certainly, 2024 was a transformative year for us, as Pashione experienced remarkable growth, achieving significant milestones that have strengthened its position as a leader. We successfully expanded our reach to 10 African countries, including key markets like Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, connecting a wider audience with authentic African fashion. A major highlight was the successful launch of our Minimum Viable Product (MVP), followed by the introduction of the Pashione Mobile Application, making it easier for customers to explore and shop African fashion on the go.

Pashione expanded its geographic footprint by securing licenses in key markets, including Nigeria, Lesotho, Kenya, and Senegal. This growth allowed us to onboard over 960 vendors across 10 African countries, empowering them through training and digital tools to showcase their creativity and reach global audiences. Our streamlined on-boarding process ensures even small-scale artisans from remote areas can thrive on our platform.

Sustainability remained a core focus as we partnered with eco-conscious designers to promote ethical practices and introduced a sustainability hub to educate consumers about sustainable fashion. Customer-centric innovations enhanced the user experience, including AI-powered product recommendations and Augmented Reality (AR) features for virtual try-ons. These milestones reflect Pashione’s commitment to empowering African designers, celebrating cultural heritage, and offering cutting-edge solutions to connect African fashion with the world. This has been crucial in building trust and credibility within the African artisan community.

What were the core pillars that contributed to Pashione’s success in 2024?

Our success was built on five core pillars: Authenticity, Geographic Expansion, Vendor Empowerment, Sustainability Leadership, and Customer-centric Innovation. We celebrate the rich heritage of African fashion by curating handcrafted, culturally significant pieces. This strategic growth allowed Pashione to onboard over 960 vendors, offering a diverse range of African fashion to a global audience.

Empowering vendors was at the heart of Pashione’s mission. By streamlining the on-boarding process and providing optimisation tools, even small-scale artisans were able to showcase their creativity and grow their businesses. Sustainability was another cornerstone, with partnerships established with eco-conscious designers and the launch of a sustainability hub to promote ethical practices and educate consumers.

Additionally, Pashione prioritised customer-centric innovation, introducing AI-powered recommendations and augmented reality (AR) features for virtual try-ons, creating an engaging and personalised shopping experience that set new standards in African fashion. Finally, we foster a vibrant community of designers, influencers, and consumers, creating a dynamic ecosystem of collaboration and inspiration.

Looking ahead to 2025, what are Pashione’s key strategic priorities?

Looking ahead to 2025, Pashione is focused on driving innovation, expanding its reach, and solidifying its role as a leader in African fashion. A top priority is to scale its vendor network, targeting the on-boarding of over 3,500 designers and artisans from untapped African regions and over 350 Influencers with a passion for African fashion. This will provide more diverse offerings and create opportunities for African creatives to gain global exposure. The platform will also deepen its international market presence, particularly in Europe, North America, and Asia, by forming strategic partnerships with global retailers and influencers.

Technological innovation will be at the core of Pashione’s 2025 strategy. Enhancements such as AI-powered personalisation, Augmented Reality (AR) for virtual try-ons, and multilingual support will make the shopping experience more engaging and accessible to a wider audience. Sustainability will remain a cornerstone of the platform’s mission. Pashione will strengthen partnerships with eco-conscious designers, promote zero-waste production, and expand its Sustainability Hub to educate consumers on ethical fashion.

To achieve these goals, Pashione is actively seeking angel investors and venture capitalists to fuel its growth. The investment will support scaling operations, technology upgrades, and global marketing campaigns, positioning Pashione as the go-to platform for authentic African fashion worldwide.

How is Pashione addressing the growing demand for sustainable fashion?

Sustainability is a core value for us. We are strengthening our partnerships with eco-conscious designers, promoting zero-waste practices, and showcasing ethically made products. We are also developing a dedicated ‘Sustainability Hub’ within the platform to educate consumers, spotlight sustainable collections, and encourage mindful purchasing that aligns with global environmental and social responsibility trends.

What role does cultural storytelling play in Pashione’s strategy?

Cultural storytelling plays a pivotal role in Pashione’s strategy by showcasing the rich heritage, traditions, and artistry behind African fashion. By transforming each piece into more than a product, it becomes a narrative of creativity, resilience, and identity that make our offerings unique. By sharing the stories of designers and artisans, Pashione fosters a deeper emotional connection with its global audience, amplifies the voices of local talent, and positions African fashion as a symbol of cultural pride, innovation, and authenticity in the global market.

From the perspective of Pashione, what do you think is the future of African fashion?

We believe the future of African fashion lies in its ability to blend tradition with innovation, positioning it as a global leader in cultural creativity, sustainability, and economic empowerment. African fashion will thrive as designers embrace technology like AI and augmented reality, adopt eco-conscious practices, and leverage global platforms to tell their unique stories. Pashione envisions a future where African fashion becomes a mainstream influence, driving cultural pride, creating economic opportunities, and connecting with global audiences through authentic, innovative designs.

What message would you like to convey to potential investors, partners, and consumers?

Pashione’s message to potential investors, partners, and consumers is one of opportunity, collaboration, and cultural celebration. By supporting Pashione, you are championing a movement that empowers African designers, preserves cultural heritage, and brings sustainable, authentic fashion to global markets. We invite investors to join us in scaling this transformative platform, partners to amplify its impact, and consumers to experience the creativity and craftsmanship of African fashion, becoming part of a community driving innovation, inclusion, and global cultural pride.

How affordable are the services of Pashione, compared to getting the job done by other designers?

The fashions on Pashione’s platform are highly affordable, often providing prices that are more competitive than having clothes custom-made by a tailor. By partnering directly with skilled African designers, Pashione offers ready-made, high-quality pieces that save customers time and money. Additionally, the platform ensures a considerable shipping rate, guaranteeing delivery within two to four business days with insurance coverage to protect every order. With authenticated and validated vendors, Pashione instills consumer confidence and security, ensuring that buyers receive genuine, quality products. This blend of affordability, reliability, and trust make Pashione stand out for effortlessly purchasing African fashion.

What unique preposition is Pashione bringing to the table compared to other platforms in its class?

Pashione brings a unique value proposition by blending authentic African creativity, cultural storytelling, and cutting-edge technology, setting it apart from other platforms in its class. Unlike competitors, Pashione exclusively celebrates African fashion, showcasing diverse, handcrafted designs from validated and authenticated vendors across all 54 African countries. The platform empowers designers and artisans with global visibility while ensuring consumers enjoy a seamless, secure shopping experience. With innovations like AI-powered recommendations, Augmented Reality (AR) try-ons, and a dedicated sustainability hub, Pashione offers a personalised, ethical, and immersive shopping experience, redefining how African fashion is experienced globally.