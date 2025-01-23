ECWA President Lauds Sani For Improved Security, Inclusive Governance in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Job Bagat, has commended Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for improved security and his policy of inclusive governance.

Speaking during a visit to the governor on Thursday at the Government House, Kaduna, Bagat praised the governor for his commitment to good governance, inclusiveness, tackling insecurity, infrastructural and human capital development.

The ECWA President noted that Sani’s application of a non-kinetic approach to solving security challenges and his administration’s collaboration with the Nigerian Army in the fight against bandits, are testaments to his unwavering dedication to providing a happy and prosperous society.

According to him, Sani’s administration has significantly impacted the lives of the people.

Bagat said: “The improved security situation in the state has particularly paved the way for a more conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

“People now have the confidence to go about their legitimate businesses, especially in the urban areas, without any fear.

‘”I believe that once you commit to sustaining this tempo, peace will permeate all nooks and crannies of the state in the near shortest possible time.

“Your inclusive leadership style and how you embraced diversity, makes everyone feels valued, comfortable and welcomed in the state.

“Generally speaking, all citizens of Kaduna State now have a sense of belonging under your administration.’’

Bagat said ECWA International deeply appreciates the governor’s dedication to the welfare of the people of Kaduna State and his vision for a prosperous and equitable society.

‘’Indeed, you are an activist who fights for the masses under you and for the enthronement of true democratic ideals in contemporary society. I am glad to commend you for remaining within the terms of the oath you took upon your assumption of office, to be just and fair to all,’’ the clergyman stated.

He further commended the governor for ‘’demonstrating equity through the awards of projects, as well as in the appointments so far made into key government positions in the state”.

‘’By this, you have given succour to other parts of the state such as the people of southern Kaduna who were almost totally neglected by the immediate past regimes,’’

Bagat said, adding that God has strategically placed the governor to transform the state on the principles of love.

Responding, the governor thanked the ECWA President and members of his entourage for the visit.

Sani said his administration is committed to ensure fairness and equity to all citizens of the state, regardless of their ethnicity or religious beliefs.