Alia: Those Undermining Me Must Desist

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has cautioned those undermining his authority as governor of the state to desist in their own interest.

Alia, who sought unity among the people, noted that there could be only one governor in the state at a time, and as such, remained the only elected choice of the people of the state.

The governor spoke Tuesday during the burial of a royal father, the late Zaki Toko Zumbe, Tor Kule Kule, Mbangur, Mbadede in Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state.

He advised those who were not comfortable that he was elected governor to quietly leave the state, because he was elected to serve the people.

“I am standing here in this gathering to declare today that you do not have two governors in state at a time.

“I am the only governor and there are no two governors in the state and no one should undermine me.

“I want the entire Tiv nation to hear this, anyone that comes to say things should know that I am the only governor from Kunav land.

“Therefore, if anyone is not happy that I am the governor, he or she can leave Kanav land or Tiv land as a whole.”

