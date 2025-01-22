THISDAY is 30 Today, Commemoration, Awards for the Tough and Resilient on Jan 27

•Presentation of first awards begins tomorrow in Davos, Switzerland

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





THISDAY, Nigeria’s foremost newspaper of record, is 30 years on the news stands today.

To mark the occasion, it has already set out to honour some of the nation’s ‘Tough and Resilient’ persons and institutions in selected fields of endeavours on Monday, January 27.

The presentation of first awards is set to begin in Davos, Switzerland tomorrow.

Arguably Nigeria’s most influential and innovative print media, THISDAY first started publication as a weekly on January 22, 1995, before quickly transforming into a daily newspaper barely two months later.

In its three decades of trailblazing and robust journalism, THISDAY has without doubt shattered the myths and norms associated with newspaper production and publishing in the country.

Indeed, it has, in no small measure, changed the face of the newspapering industry during that period, including pioneering the now famous colour printing and back page columns.

Till date, THISDAY remains the preferred newspaper among the business, political and diplomatic elite, and has for many years been one of the most recognisable brands locally and internationally.

Thus, to celebrate this milestone, THISDAY recently invited nominations for various categories of nominees for its awards ceremony billed for next Monday, tagged: “When the Going Gets Tough… the Tough Gets Rewarded!”

The awards will cover several categories, mostly for the ‘tough and resilient’, including the men and the women and the institutions rebuilding Nigeria and her democracy.

Some of the categories include ‘Titans of The Year’, for the men and women who through their vision, action, guts and courage have made a lasting impact on Nigeria.

One of the major recognitions, however, is the ‘Man of the Year’ award conceded to President Bola Tinubu, for having significantly influenced many of the major events that shaped 2024.

Another of such award categories already won is the ‘Woman of the Year’ by Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the woman, who in many ways, influenced major events of2024, both in Nigeria and across the globe.

Other categories are, ‘Bank of the Year’, for the bank, which has used innovation, technology and inclusion for growth in earnings and shareholder value as well as ‘Banker of the Year’, for the banker whose leadership and impact has changed the banking landscape for good.

Also listed are ‘Global Bank of the Year’ for the bank with the most global impact on Nigeria; ‘Brand of the Year’ for that brand whose impact and identity have created memorable and unforgettable experiences.

There is also the ‘Company of the Year’, expected to be taken by a well-regarded company with most impact in the lives of Nigerians in 2024.

There’s also the ‘Government Agency of the Year’, whose leadership and action have promoted service to the people of Nigeria, ‘Investor of the Year’ and ‘Young Global Leaders of the Year’.

At the event billed to take place in Lagos, the ‘Governor of the Year Award’, Brand of the Year’, and the ‘Philanthropist of the Year’, among others, will also be recognised.

Further giving weight to the event is the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’, among several other categories carved out for different people in different fields of interests.