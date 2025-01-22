Police to Prosecute 17 Persons in Akwa Ibom over Crime

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Seventeen suspected criminals arrested by the police for six different crimes are to be prosecuted by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command.

The suspects were arrested in crime including, child defilement, cultism, recovery of firearms, armed robbery, vandalism and stealing among other crimes.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, DSP Timfon John, disclosed these while briefing the media on the activity of the Police Command in the state.

DSP John explain that on 14/01/2025, operatives of the Command, acting on credible intelligence, arrested one Roseline Dennis and Sunday Udo Ekong both of Ikwen village in Obot Akara LGA over child trafficking.

“The suspects abducted two children (names withheld), aged 4 and 2, both pupils of St. Joseph Catholic School, Ikot Ofon Ikono.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects planned to transport the victims to Umuahia, Abia State, to sell them. Thankfully, the victims were rescued and reunited with their families. The suspects will face prosecution.

“In a related development, another set of suspected child traffickers from Abia state, Okwondu Nkpurunna, Vivian Izima Chamdin, Okozie Amarachi, and Christina Emmanuel Onyechi, were arrested.

These suspects were caught trafficking two children (names withheld), aged 11 and 12, from Ikot Edibom Village, Nsit Ubium LGA, and Mkpatak Village, Essien Udim LGA, respectively.

“The victims, rescued unhurt in Abia State, will soon be reunited with their families while the suspects will be charged to court accordingly.”

The PPRO stressed that the Akwa Ibom State Police Command remains resolute in its zero tolerance for crime.

He said: “We remind the public that mob actions are illegal and will not be condoned. We urge residents to report suspicious activities and trust the Police to handle such matters professionally.

“The police are not magicians, incidents must be reported before they can attend to it. Let me reassure all law-abiding citizens that the police in the state under the watchful eyes of CP Baba Mohammed Azare, are here to protect you and serve you better.”