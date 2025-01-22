Man Jailed  21years for Stealing Church Property in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

A Magistrate Court in Akure, Ondo State, has sentenced a 38-year-old bricklayer, Olushola Olatunde, to 21 years imprisonment for breaking into a church and stealing items, including an iron tithe box, with a total value of N1,340,900.

Olatunde, faced a six-count charge involving breaking, illegal entry, and theft. He pleaded guilty to the charges but pleaded for leniency.

The state Prosecutor, D.S. Msonter-Shagba, told the court that Olatunde committed the offences between December 24, 2024, and January 8, 2025, at different times and locations in Akure.

Msonter-Shagba detailed that on December 24, 2024, at No. 17 Plaza Road, Isolo, Akure, Olatunde broke into the Revelation of God Miracle Church and stole a 16-channel live series audio mixer worth N250,000 and a public address system valued at N250,000.

Similarly, on December 8, 2024, at No. 7 Ore-Ofe Street, Oke Ijebu, Akure, he broke into the Garden of Faith (CAC) Church, stealing items that included an amplifier worth N230,000, a 6.5kV generator valued at N250,000, two lengths of 12mm rods worth N19,600, and an iron tithe box valued at N35,000, totalling N534,600.

The prosecutor further revealed that on December 24, 2024, Olatunde stole 33 bags of cement valued at N306,900 from Shasha Market, Kilometre 12, Owo expressway, Akure. The stolen items in total were valued at N1,340,900.

Msonter-Shagba argued that the offences contravened Sections 383, 390(9), 415, and 413(2) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State, 2006, and urged the court to convict the defendant.

Consequently, Magistrate Damilola Sekoni convicted and sentenced Olatunde to 21 years imprisonment without the option of fine.

Sekoni stated: “In counts one, two, three, five, and six, the defendant is sentenced to four years imprisonment each, and in count four, the convict is sentenced to one year imprisonment.”

However, the sentences will run concurrently, meaning Olatunde will serve four years in custody.