Late House  Deputy Minority Whip Left a Big Vacuum, Says Ogun APC

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has described the death of the Deputy Minority Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga, as a very big vacuum that is difficult for her party to fill.

The Chairman of APC in Ogun State, Chief Yemi Sanusi, said this when he led members of the Ogun State Executive Committee of the party on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased Onanuga in Sagamu.

Sanusi said: “The entire leadership and members of party are here to commiserate with the family of Late Hon. Oriyomi Adewunmi Onanuga, who died in her prime.

“She was an adorable and committed member of our party, who did her duties with dispatch, passion and zeal. She did a wonderful job in her bid to empower the youths, women and the vulnerable in Remoland and beyond

“Her death has created a big vacuum for our party, the state and the nation, but we are consoled by the fact that she left her name on the sands of time and her contributions to the growth of our nation would not be forgotten forever.

“We pray that Almighty Allah grants her Aljanah Fridaus and give the family, mama, the children, the party and Ogun State the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”