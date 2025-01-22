Lagos Governor Lauds Nigerian Army, Pledges Continuous Collaboration as Army Celebrates WASA in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended the Nigerian Army for its unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in the state.

The governor spoke at the Year 2024 West African Social Activities (WASA) celebration organised by the Headquarters 81 Division, Nigerian Army Engineers, and 9 Brigade, led by General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa; Commander Corps of Engineers, Major General Philip Eromosele; and

Brigadier General Olawale Matthew Oyekola, 9 Brigade Commander, respectively.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Nigerian Army while praising the

military’s role in creating a secure environment that fosters economic growth in Lagos.

He noted that the partnership between the state government and the military has significantly contributed to making Lagos one of the safest states in the country.

The governor also appreciated the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, for his leadership and support in ensuring the operational success of the 81 Division.

Declaring the 2024 WASA officially open, the Commander Corps of Engineers, Maj. Gen. Philip Eromosele, described the event as an essential tradition that fosters regimentation, unity, and camaraderie among military personnel and their families. He highlighted the Corps’ achievements in 2024 and thanked the COAS for his guidance and support.

In his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Maj. Gen. Farouk Mijinyawa, emphasised the importance of WASA in the Nigerian Army’s traditions. He stated that the event not only concludes the preceding year’s training activities but also strengthens the bond between personnel, their families, and civilian friends.

The celebration, held with grandeur, featured various cultural displays, including traditional dances, attires, cuisines, and a tug-of-war competition. Awards were also presented to soldiers who excelled operationally and administratively in 2024.

The climax of the event was marked by the beating of the retreat and the lighting of the bonfire by the Special Guest of Honour.

Brig. Gen. Hassan Bukar, Commander of 81 Division Garrison and Chairman of the Organising Committee, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the governor and other dignitaries for their presence.

The event was attended by senior military officers, heads of security agencies, captains of industries, and other distinguished guests, further cementing the bond between the military and civilian communities in Lagos State.