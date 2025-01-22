Gruesome Murder of Salome Adaidu Unacceptable, Says Women Affairs Minister

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has expressed deep shock and sadness over the gruesome killing of Salome Adaidu by her estranged lover in Karu area of Nasarawa State.

Prior to her gruesome murder, the 24-year-old victim was a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving at Nicon Insurance in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Minister, Mr Jonathan Eze, the minister strongly condemned the heinous act and demanded justice for Salome and her family.

The statement reads:” As a mother, I have not been able to come to terms with the senseless killing and dismembering of the body of a promising lady, Miss Salome Adaidu. It is senseless and brutish, and such act, has no place in our society.

“It is high time parents and the Nigerian communities took ownership of the safety and protection of women and girls and our children. See something and say something. We cannot continue like this.

“The right to life are non-negotiable human rights that must be respected and protected at all times.”

The Ministry called on the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Salome’s death and to bring the perpetrator to justice.

The statement further said: “The Ministry of Women Affairs stands in solidarity with Salome’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We assure them that we will do everything in our power to ensure that justice is served.

“We also call on all Nigerians to join us in condemning this senseless act of violence and to demand an end to the killings and abuse of women and girls in our country.

“Together, we can create a society where women and girls can live free from fear of violence and abuse.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. No one deserves to lose their life, especially children and young girls who have their entire future ahead of them.”