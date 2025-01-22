DSS Files Terrorism Charges Against Mahdi Shehu

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed five counts of terrorism-related charges against self-styled activist, Muhammad Mahdi Shehu, at the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna.

The move came a day after the secret police filed a motion exparte before the same court for an order to detain Shehu for 60 days.

THISDAY gathered that the motion was filed pursuant to Section 66 of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In granting the order, Justice Rilwan Aikawa held that the DSS should keep Shehu for 60 days to enable its personnel conclude investigations.

The charges against Shehu include “False publication to cause public alarm, contrary to Section 59 (1) of the Criminal Code Act;

ii. Dissemination of terrorism related false information contrary to Section 26 (2) (a) and (b) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022; iii. Intentional dissemination of false information contrary to Section 24(1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition and Prevention, etc.) Act, 2024 (as amended); iv. False allegation of Treasonable Act contrary to Section 41 of the Criminal Code Act; and Use of social media to support false allegations of National Security Threat, contrary to Section 24(1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act.”

Recall that the DSS had recently arrested Shehu shortly after he shared doctored videos, purporting that the Nigerian government had granted France permission to set up a military base in the North.