Celebrating UNILAG’s Exceptional Academic Achievements, Shaping Future Leaders

The University of Lagos recently held its 55th convocation ceremony, marking significant milestones in its academic journey and celebrating outstanding achievements in education, research, and innovation. Funmi Ogundare and Esther Oluku report

It was celebrations all the way last week as the University of Lagos recorded an unprecedented feat by producing 561 first-class graduates, the highest number ever awarded in a single year since the institution was founded in 1962. This represents a significant increase from the 340 first-class recipients at the 54th convocation last year.

Among the graduates were Damilare Haroun Adebakin and Samuel Akinade Badekale, both from the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics, Faculty of Science, who were honoured for emerging the best-graduating students with perfect Cumulative Grade Point Averages (CGPA) of 5.0. They were part of the 16,409 students who graduated from various faculties during the week-long 55th convocation ceremony.

Statistics of the graduating students showed that out of the total, 9,684 bagged diplomas and first degrees, 6,659 were awarded postgraduate degrees, while 66 finished from the UNILAG Business School.

As part of the ceremony, its Distance Learning Institute (DLI) and the alumni association honoured its best-graduating students.

They were Faith Edewede Innocent, Rosemary Biachi, Blessing Neachukwu, Christiana Abazuonu, Kehinde Olaronke Shepard and Moshood Alabe, who received the award for the best in Innovation Management.

During an award ceremony and hoodie programme, the institute revealed that the initiative to grant the best-graduating student from each of its five programmes a prize of N50,000 was designed to encourage and support students in their pursuit of academic excellence.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Olawoyin Oluwafemi, Chairman of the Distance Learning Institute Alumni Association, explained that the graduates had also been inducted as alumni of the institute.

“After their graduation and induction as alumni, we encourage them to stay connected to their alma mater and contribute meaningfully to the development of the institution and the broader society,” he said. “Today, we are proud to recognise six outstanding students, one from each department of the institute,” he stated.

He urged the graduates to give back to their alma mater by playing vital roles in the sustainable economic development of the institution.

Dr. Olusegun John Adeleke, the pioneer Chairman of the Distance Learning Institute, emphasised that the initiative aligned with the institution’s vision to positively impact the lives of Nigerian students and contribute to the nation’s progress.

Adeleke also called on the government to enhance the learning environment, making it more conducive for students to showcase their creativity and innovations.

Earlier in her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, commended the graduates for their academic achievements, encouraging them to embrace the future with confidence and ambition. She emphasized the importance of meritocracy and personal growth, urging the graduates to push beyond their boundaries and continue to build their legacies.

“Remember, failing to start is the greatest sin. Go out and live your best life,” she said, quoting Mark Twain, an American writer, telling the graduates to explore and take risks.

Addressing the graduands, Chief Wole Olanipekun, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the UNILAG Governing Council, advised them to apply the knowledge gained during their time at the university to create meaningful careers. He cautioned against relying solely on salaried jobs, encouraging graduates to engage their minds creatively and contribute to society in a more fulfilling way.

He also urged them to join the UNILAG Alumni Association, emphasising its role in fostering professional relationships, supporting the university, and providing mentorship opportunities.

Olanipekun commended the contributions of the alumni and highlighted the potential for greater involvement, citing examples of endowment funds established by alumni associations at universities in the United States.

Also speaking during the programme, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urged graduates to prioritise patriotism and develop innovative solutions to address the nation’s challenges and drive progress. The Lagos governor asked the new graduates to view the nation’s challenges as opportunities to contribute to national development by creating solutions and driving positive social change instead of being discouraged and agitated by the mass migration of Nigerian youths to other countries in search of greener pastures.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, stated that graduates must understand that the challenges facing the nation are not unique to Nigeria but part of a global crisis, which requires everyone to take responsibility and contribute toward the nation’s greater good.

“As you step into this next phase of your journey, you are entering a world filled with uncertainties and complexities. It is imperative that you resolve to excel. Let nothing deter you or shake your determination to succeed,” stated Sanwo-Olu. “You must embrace resilience and perseverance against all odds and turn every obstacle into an opportunity for growth and achievement.”

While commending the valedictorian of the 2023/2024 academic session, Ms. Adetoun Alaba Akitoye, for producing the best PhD thesis, the governor highlighted her work as a solution to a critical aspect of national food security. He noted that her research demonstrates ingenuity and a commitment to contributing to Nigeria’s and the global food security chain.

Emphasising her thesis, titled, ‘Silver-Nanocomposites Sensors and Chitosan Treatment for Shelf-life Elongation in Cassava (Manihot Esculenta Crantz)’, Akitoye stated that it has the potential to revolutionise cassava agriculture and sustainability, positioning Nigeria as a global leader in cassava innovation and national development.

“As a proud Nigerian, I am deeply committed to pursuing solutions that address our national challenges, especially in the area of food sufficiency,” said Akitoye. “My research on extending cassava shelf life has the potential to revolutionise agriculture and position Nigeria as a global leader in cassava innovation for national development.”

She urged stakeholders to collaborate in transforming research outcomes into impactful national solutions that can be effectively implemented.

The convocation ceremony featured the inauguration of projects, long service awards to members of staff who have dedicated notable years of their lives to the advancement of the institution, conferment of Doctor of Science honorary degree on Mr. Fola Adeola Co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Kolawole Adesina, former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and former Finance Minister, for distinguishing themselves in scholarship, ground-breaking discoveries, and/or contributing significantly to academic and societal development.