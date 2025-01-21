  • Tuesday, 21st January, 2025

Nigeria Commends Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Nigeria | 24 minutes ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria has welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, commending it as offering a prospect of an end to the appalling loss of civilian life and human tragedy.

The government’s reaction was contained in a statement signed by the acting spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, and made available to the media.

The statement read: “The Federal Government of Nigeria welcomes the agreement of a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. The agreement offers the prospect of an end to the appalling loss of civilian life and human tragedy witnessed across Gaza over the last 15 months, as well as relief to the families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and some of the Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons.

“Nigeria also welcomes the supply of much needed aid and relief materials that the peace deal facilitates.

“The ceasefire agreement presents the people of the region with an opportunity for hope and compassion. The federal government praises the Arabic Republic of Egypt, the State of Qatar and the United States of America for their painstaking work during the negotiations that delivered the ceasefire agreement, and for which they will now act as international guarantors.

“Nigeria urges all stakeholders to build on the new momentum and work towards the successful implementation of the second and third phases of the agreement, and re-affirms support for a two-state solution as the blueprint for a just and lasting peace for Palestine, Israel and the entire region.”

