Lagos Magistrate Slumps, Dies

Steve Aya

A Lagos State Magistrate and Pastor, Olasanmi Ogunkanmi, 58, suddenly, slumped and died the night after returning from a three-week holy pilgrimage in Jerusalem, Israel. It was gathered that late Magistrate Ogunkanmi, performed his last pilgrimage exercise to Jerusalem with the first batch of Lagos pilgrims, before his sudden death on January 1, 2025.

The deceased, who worked at Ikeja Magistrate Court, was described as a “gentle, humble and amiable fellow” who performed his job excellently well while alive.

However, there are conflicting reports, as to the cause of death. While it was gathered that he suddenly slumped and died on the fateful night at his residence, another source said he slept off peacefully that night, and never woke up.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Bishop Stephen Adegbite paid a condolence visit to the widow of late Ogunkanmi at their Ikorodu residence in Lagos on Friday, January 17, 2025. Adegbite, expressed heartfelt sympathy with the young widow, over the sudden, shocking demise of Magistrate Ogunkanmi.

Adegbite said he was filled with excitement and satisfaction on his return on 1st January, 2025 when suddenly, God called him home. He urged her to have faith in God, and rest assured that the deceased has gone to rest in the bosom of his maker.

According to Adegbite, “It was not an accident that late Magistrate Ogunkanmi died the night he successfully returned from performing holy pilgrimage in Jerusalem. The occurrence makes his death providential”. Your husband lived a well fulfilled life on earth, it is therefore, not how long one lives on earth that matters, but how well”. He prayed that the Good Lord would certainly comfort the family, at this moment of their bereavement.

The NCPC boss had earlier visited his family residence in Kado, Abuja, last Monday, where he commiserated with his family members.

The remains of late Magistrate Ogunkanmi, will be committed to mother earth on 7th February, 2025 in Lagos, after a Service of Songs on February 6, 2025.