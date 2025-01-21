GOC Charges Military to Intensify Efforts in Tackling Oil Theft, Pipeline Vandalism

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The General Officer Commanding the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, has charged officers and soldiers of the division to increase their efforts in tackling oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

The GOC who gave the charge at the 2024 West African Social Activities (WASA) of the Division, held in Port Harcourt, urged officers to ensure continued increase in the nation’s crude oil production output.

Abdussalam advised the soldiers to remain dedicated, focused, and committed in the discharge of their responsibilities of ensuring zero tolerance for pipeline vandalism and other associated crimes with a view to maintaining peace and stability while sustaining the economic lifeline of Nigeria.

He explained that WASA was one of the significant events, which was part of the customs and traditions of the Nigerian Army adding that the event was to strengthen social relationships among officers, soldiers and their families through social displays, musical performances and other regimental activities.

He said; “It (WASA) is also an avenue for informal social interaction and forum for the barracks communities to showcase the rich and diversified cultural heritage of our great nation.

“Additionally, it is an event that marks the end of an eventful training year while heralding the beginning of a new year.”

He pointed out that the 2024 training activities were designed to sharpen troops’ skills, toughen their endurance, and introduce them to new ways of doing things while reminding them of the rudiments of basic soldiering and were also successfully conducted with a lot of positive gains.

The GOC said the gains were visible during the various operations of the Division, which facilitated the maintenance of security, peace, social economic, and political stability within the Division’s area of responsibility.

“The tenure activities were headed by the Division’s Garrison and Division’s Training School in amphibious and riverine operations, equally reflected the achievements recorded during the operations to clear criminal camps of IPOB, ESN, and other criminal groups along the shared operations boundary of 82-Division particularly the Imo River,” he stated.

He expressed delight for the successful conclusion of the 2024 training cycle saying; “Having set this pace, I am delighted to say that we have cause to celebrate and thank God for the successes of the 6 Division in the last 12 months.

“As we embark on yet another training cycle for the year 2025, I enjoin you all to remain dedicated, focused and committed in the discharge of our collective responsibilities of ensuring zero tolerance for pipeline vandalism and other associated crimes with a view to maintaining peace and stability while sustaining the economic lifeline of Nigeria.”

He did not forget to pay tribute to fallen heroes who paid the supreme sacrifice to keep Nigeria safe.

In his remarks, the Rivers State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Israel Lebara, who represented Governor Siminalayi Fubara, at the event, expressed delight in being part of the programme.

Lebara commended officers and soldiers of the Division for their maintenance of peace and order in the state and pledged the support and collaboration of the state government with the Army in all its activities.