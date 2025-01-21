FG  to HireYouths for the  Building of 8,800 New Primary Health Facilities

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Federal government has unveiled plans to recruit young Nigerians that will help to supervise the proposed construction of 8,800 new healthcare centres to be located across the 774 local government areas of the country.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, said there would be mass recruitment exercise for young Nigerians across all local government areas of Nigeria under the Presidential Health Fellows Programme recently approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Pate urged all eligible Nigerian youths to submit their completed application forms on www.healthfellows.ng on or before January 27, 2025,.

The minister said that there will be a state-level, multi-screening exercise in each local government area of the federation to select those to be engaged.

The minister further stated that the successful applicants who are selected as fellows will serve as accountability officers who oversee the ongoing construction of 8,800 new primary health facilities nationwide over the next few years, while ensuring the fiduciary integrity and operational excellence of each facility within their domains of responsibility.

Meanwhile, the National Health Fellows Programme, which has officially been launched and prospective candidates requested to begin submit their applications, is aimed to transform Nigeria’s public health sector and develop the next generation of healthcare leaders to enhance primary healthcare delivery nationwide.

According to a statement, this prestigious programme will bring together a cohort of emerging professionals from various fields, including health and health-related areas, Information Technology, and Social Sciences. The selected fellows will participate in rigorous training, mentorship, and leadership opportunities, and gain exposure to best practices within Nigeria’s health sector.

“This programme is built upon the limitless talent, brilliance, and patriotic valour of our young citizens, offering them an unprecedented opportunity to hone their leadership abilities and create impactful, results-driven solutions in healthcare. We call on young Nigerians to arise as powerful catalysts of change and take their rightful place in shaping the future of our nation’s health sector,” Pate explained.

The statement exampled that the primary objective of the fellowship is to cultivate a group of highly skilled and motivated health leaders capable of driving meaningful change and innovation in our healthcare system.

Also, recently released statement detailed the eligibility criteria for the programme.

“Applicants must be between the ages of 25 and 35, possess a bachelor’s degree in health-related fields, IT, or social sciences, and have relevant experience and skills.”

“Additionally, candidates should demonstrate an interest in or experience with primary healthcare, community projects, or health-related NGOs.”

“Also, applicants must possess strong analytical skills, entrepreneurial drive, and leadership potential, and must not currently hold full-time or part-time employment, as the programme requires a full-time commitment, among others.”

“However, interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications through the official portal at www.healthfellows.ng by the 27th of January, 2025. The selection process involves multiple screening stages, including eligibility verification and interviews,” the statement noted.