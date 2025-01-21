Canada Appoints Nigerian, Emem Madu, as Judge

Nigerian-born Canadian, Emem Madu, has been appointed as a Judge of the Alberta Court of Justice in Canada. Madu is an alumna of the University of Lagos Nigeria.

The announcement was made on January, 15, 2025 by Justice Minister Mickey Amery showcasing three new Provincial Judges, including Emem Madu. Her appointment is to the Edmonton Family and Youth Division, and takes effect January 31, 2025.

A Nigerian jurist and fellow alumni, Professor Gideon Christian, shared a post last Thursday announcing her appointment.

Madu received a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Lagos, Nigeria in 2002, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2003. She also obtained a Master of Laws degree from the University of Alberta in 2007.

Madu has also worked as a Regulatory Compliance Specialist at ATB Financial, as a Policy and Legislation Analyst at Alberta Justice, and as a Research Lawyer at Brownlee LLP in Edmonton.

Her husband Kaycee (Kelechi) Madu served as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General from 2020 and 2022, as well as Deputy Premier. He also graduated from the University of Lagos with a Bachelor of Laws degree.

The Alberta Government says the decision to appoint the wife of a former Justice Minister to the Provincial Court of Justice, was subject to “extensive” and independent vetting.

In a statement, Provincial Press Secretary, Justin Brattinga, said judicial appointments “are always undertaken after extensive vetting by the Alberta Judicial Council and the Alberta Judicial Nominating Committee”.

“The candidates appointed in the latest round, including Emem Madu, went through the proper independent process”, he said.

“As a Lawyer with extensive experience and education, an immigrant to Canada from Nigeria and a mother, she brings vital experience to the family and youth division.”

Her husband wrote “Our family are incredibly thrilled at the historic appointment of Justice Madu. Justice Madu is arguably, the most brilliant legal mind I know. Having been Law School classmates, I witnessed her legal education and career first hand, from the first day of Law School to this day: from narrowly missing a First Class in law from our alma mater, the prestigious University of Lagos, Nigeria, to achieving a First Class from the Nigerian Law School, to becoming a Law Professor at our alma mater, working at one of the biggest law firms in Nigeria and Alberta and obtaining a Master of Laws (LLM) from the Univeristy of Alberta, to the brilliant, astute and compassionate Lawyer she is today. Justice Madu has always been exceptional, and aims for the very best. I have no doubt that, she will bring the same excellence to bear on all matters before her and the court. The Alberta Court of Justice, is so lucky to have Justice Madu”.