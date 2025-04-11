Shettima, Sanwo-Olu, Others for NACC Presidential Gala

Lagos is set to host a major gathering of political and business leaders as the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) celebrates its 65th anniversary and inaugurates its 20th president, Alhaji Sheriff Balogun, on April 12, 2025.

The high-profile event will take place in Lagos with the theme:“The Power of Co-Operation: 65 Years of Optimising Nigerian-American Economic Relations.”

According to a statement, the landmark gala will reflect on the chamber’s role in promoting bilateral trade and investment relations between Nigeria and the United States.

The celebration will also feature the unveiling of the proposed NACC multi-storey headquarters building and the induction of 52 new members into the Chamber.

NACC, in the statement, said:“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will serve as the chief host of the day and will also be honoured alongside other notable personalities, including Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Senator Barau Jibrin, Governor Uba Sani, Governor Dauda Lawal, Governor Umo Eno, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Hon. Hannatu Musa Musawa, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, and Dr. John Momoh, among others.”

“Distinguished individuals and brands will be recognised for their contributions to the Nigerian-American business community. Among the awardees are His Excellency Americo D’Oliveira Dos Ramos, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, Aare Afe Babalola, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, Prince Arthur Eze, and Chief Pius Akinyelure.”

The chamber said it would also honour, posthumously, the late Ambassador Walter Carrington, former United States Ambassador to Nigeria; the late Mr. Richard Kramer, Founder and CEO of African Capital Alliance Limited; and the late Mr. Sylvester Turner, the 62nd Mayor of Houston, Texas.

The event’s special guest of honour is His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with His Royal Highness Malam Dr. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, Emir of Zazzau as the royal father of the day. The occasion will be chaired by Mr. Samaila Zubairu, President of the Africa Finance Corporation.

Also to be recognised are outstanding Nigerian and American companies, alongside former presidents of the Chamber, whose work has advanced economic growth and bilateral trade relations.