Wike Berates Ada George for Playing Ostrich over Rivers Crises

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to vFCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has accused a former Governor of Rivers State, Ada George and some elders of playing Ostrich when the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara was acting like an emperor.

He accused George and some of the elders of now speaking like children who lost their most priced toys.

In statement issued yesterday, Olayinka said George was among those backing Fubara, when the latter blocked the salary and other entitlements of members of the State House of Assembly.

He said it was unfortunate that he is now raising his voice on who should be blamed for the state of emergency imposed on the State.

During a media briefing, Ada George, had accused the FCT Minister of orchestrating the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, including the imposition of a state of emergency and the appointment of sole administrators in all 23 local government areas.

Wike’s spokesperson, blasted Ada George, saying people like him lacked what it takes to be called an elder.

He said: “Unlike these people masquerading as ‘Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum’, genuine elders sit in position of neutrality when there are conflicts among younger ones so that they will enjoy credibility and respect while sitting on the high table to resolve the issues.

“When Fubara was orchestrating the burning and demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly, supposed elders like Ada George were hailing him.”

“They were telling him it was normal for three members to run a House of Assembly of 32 members, with 11 as quorum of one-third that can sit and 22 as two-third that can pass budgets.

“When the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, intervened in the crisis and resolutions signed by all parties, it was this same Ada George that described the President’s intervention as ‘executive rascality.’

“He (Ada George) went further to say that the intervention by the President ‘contravened the doctrine and practice of separation of powers and unilaterally suspended the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’ They were everywhere calling the President a meddlesome interloper and hailing Fubara.”

Wike added that when the Supreme Court ruled and made a pronouncement, George and some elders saw no reason to tell Fubara to come down from his high horse but rather watched as he reeled out threats, including “openly saying that he would give instructions as to what to do at the appropriate time.”

“True to his threats, Fubara gave instructions and Nigerians saw the outcome when oil pipelines started coming up in flames.

“Now that Fubara’s lawlessness has resulted in the imposition of emergency rule, the same elders who failed to stand and act like real elders are sobbing like children whose most priced toys have been taken away. It is funny and unfortunate,” Wike said.

He further lashed out at the elders for turning themselves to spirits, monitoring when he (Wike) visits Rivers State and when he leaves “as if it has now become illegal for a Minister to visit his home-state and associate freely with the people.”