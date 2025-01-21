At Ivoirien Parliament, Akpabio Harps on Collaboration, African Unity

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, at the National Assembly of Cote D’Ivoire, yesterday, stressed the importance of parliamentary collaboration and unity among African nations.

He stated this at the opening session of the 2025 first Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of Cote d’Ivoire in Abidjan.

A statement by his Media office explained that Akpabio also called for strengthening of bilateral ties between Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire.

The Senate President’s letter was titled: “Strengthening Ties, Building the Future Together”

He told the Ivoirien lawmakers that Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria were not merely neighbours but partners in the grand endeavour of African progress.

“The future of west Africa rests upon us. Therefore, let us not be complacent. The challenges before us are vast – youth unemployment, human trafficking and security threats.

“Yet, so too are the opportunities. Parliamentary cooperation should lead the way to deeper executive collaboration and unity. We must set the tone for African parliamentary engagements and cooperation.

“The colonialists may have cut Africa into geopolitical chunks, but we must unite and stitch the torn fabrics of our heritage and teach the world that blood is still thicker than water.

“Let us envision of a region where borders are bridges of unity, not walls of division, where trade flourishes, cultures blend and progress becomes the right of every citizen.”