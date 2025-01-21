APC Failures: Gombe Governor’s Campaign Secretary Dumps Party

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State, Adamu Modibbo, who is also a former secretary of the campaign organisation of the state Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has resigned from the party.

Moddibo, who announced his resignation while speaking with journalists yesterday in his residence, expressed dissatisfaction with the policies of the current APC-led government in the nation.

According to him, at its inception, “the APC aimed to rescue Nigeria from its problems,” lamenting that instead of doing so, it allegedly led the country into chaos at the moment.

Buttressing his points further, he cited the removal of fuel subsidy and the devaluation of the naira as some of the poorly implemented economic decisions by the party’s led administration.

Moddibo criticised President Bola Tinubu for inflicting hardship on the citizens via his policies and for his alleged nepotism in appointments.

The former APC stalwart also condemned the current tax reforms bill, arguing that it prioritises some interests over the wellbeing of Nigerians from all the regions.

“The situation is 10 times worse than under President Buhari. Moreover, he gives key positions to his kinsmen such as Finance, the Blue Economy, and the Central Bank of Nigeria. They are all occupied by Yoruba people which arouses the question on the president’s claim to being democratic,” he complained.