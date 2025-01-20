Walson-Jack, 20 Heads of Service to Understudy Singapore Public Service

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, will lead 20 state heads of civil service to Singapore to understudy the country’s public service model and adapt it to Nigeria’s civil service.

The tour scheduled for January 23-26 is facilitated via a collaboration between the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).



The proposed tour, according to a statement yesterday by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Office of Head of Service of the Federation, Eno Olotu, is the first phase of a two-part initiative designed to enhance Nigeria’s civil service by cloning the globally renowned Singapore public service model to improve efficiency and accountability.



The three-day tour will expose the Nigerian delegation to Singapore’s governance structures, resource management and operational strategies.

Crucial Singaporean institutions to be visited include the Public Service Division, the Civil Service College, the UNDP-supported Global Centre for Public Service Excellence, and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).



Other relevant institutions are the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO), Economic Development Board (EDB), Ministry of Manpower (MOM), SkillsFuture Singapore, Strategy Group and Open Government Projects (OGP).

Walson-Jack described the study tour as a concerted effort to achieve the Renewed Hope Agenda by building capacity, strengthening the collaboration between the federal and state civil services and consolidating the full implementation of the reform initiatives of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 25).



She stressed the tour demonstrates the federal government’s unwavering commitment to reforming and modernising the public service, drawing from international best practices.

She added that the three-day tour is driven by the commitment to strengthening public service reforms, promoting digital transformation and innovation, building capacity for effective policy formulation and implementation, fostering public-private partnerships.



The head of service said the tour also underscores the federal government’s unwavering commitment to advancing governance and institutional reforms in line with global best practices and with a promise of a brighter future for Nigeria’s Civil Service.