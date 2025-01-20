Fuel Hike: IPMAN Urges Nigerians Not to Panic

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged Nigerians not to panic with the news of increase in the price of petrol.

The National President, IPMAN, Alhaji Abubakar Shettima, disclosed this on Monday in Ibadan at the inauguration of the Ultra Modern Secretariat of IPMAN Western Zone.

According to him, members of the association would continue to serve the masses and sell the product at the lowest rate to Nigerians.

“Despite the news that has been circulating, the masses should not panic.

“We, the independent marketers, are ready to serve them with lower rates of the petroleum products,” Shettima said.

While congratulating the Zonal Chairman, Dele Tajudeen and National Executive Committee of IPMAN Western Zone, Shetima said they had done well for being the first to inaugurate such a project throughout Nigeria.

“I wish them success in their future endeavours,” he said.

Also, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, IPMAN, Aminu AbdulKadri, said the South-west has performed, urging other zones to take a cue from them.

He said: “The South-west has always been setting the pace. I hope they will continue to maintain this very best flag in the South-west.”

Earlier in his address, the Zonal Chairman, IPMAN Western Zone, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, said the inauguration of the IPMAN Western Zone Secretariat was a dream come true.

“Today, I stand before God and men to present the labour and sacrifice of my executives.

“When we assumed office in 2020, we inherited an association that was facing so many crises which include the depot crisis, finance and banking matter crisis, court cases and so on.

“But today, to the glory of God, we are crises free in the Western Zone,” Tajudeen said.

He noted the contributions of the regimes of past administration and other members of the association for the great feat achieved as well as for peace and progress in the zone.

“When we resumed, we were concerned with the way zonal properties were being moved from depot to depot by the various zonal chairmen occupying the office.

“This led to the loss of many documents and items.

“So, we resolved that from the little sums realized as IPMAN levies, we will get a good secretariat for the association,” he said.

Tajudeen recognised and appreciated the leadership of Petroleum Tankers Drivers of NUPENG particularly the Western Zonal Council citing the robust relationship that existed between them.

“Words cannot describe how happy we are with the robust relationship we enjoyed with you,” he said.

The event was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life including royal fathers and members of other associations in the petroleum industry in Nigeria. (NAN)