AFRD: Reaffirming Nigeria’s Commitment to Upholding the Dignity of Fallen Heroes, Support for Armed Forces

On 15 January 2025, Nigeria observed its annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day, a solemn occasion dedicated to honouring the gallant men and women who have served and sacrificed in the nation’s military. The day serves as a poignant reminder of the bravery and dedication of Nigeria’s armed forces, commemorating those who have laid down their lives in defence of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Significance of Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Armed Forces Remembrance Day holds profound significance in Nigeria’s national consciousness. Originally observed on 11 November to coincide with the Commonwealth’s Remembrance Day marking the end of World War I, Nigeria shifted the date to 15 January to commemorate the end of the Nigerian Civil War in 1970. This change underscores the day’s importance in promoting national unity and reflecting on the sacrifices made to maintain the nation’s cohesion.

The day honours veterans of World Wars I and II, the Nigerian Civil War, and other military engagements, including peacekeeping missions. It serves as an opportunity for Nigerians to express gratitude to their military personnel, reflect on the cost of peace, and renew commitments to supporting the armed forces and their families.

Public Participation and Symbolism

In the lead-up to the Remembrance Day, the Nigerian Legion often conducts the Emblem Appeal Fund, where citizens purchase and wear the Armed Forces Remembrance emblem to show solidarity and support for veterans and their families. This tradition fosters a sense of national unity and collective responsibility towards the welfare of those who have served. Also, Christian and Muslim clerics offered prayers, reflecting Nigeria’s religious diversity and unity in remembrance.

Commemorative Activities Across Nigeria

The 2025 commemoration featured ceremonies nationwide, with the central event held at the National Arcade in Abuja. Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, led the wreath-laying ceremony, accompanied by dignitaries including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Chief Justice of Nigeria Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and service chiefs from the Defence Headquarters, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, and Nigerian Air Force.

The ceremony included traditional military honours: the Last Post, a minute’s silence, and the release of white pigeons symbolising peace. The release of white pigeons during the ceremony symbolises peace and the nation’s hope for a future devoid of conflict. This act serves as a visual representation of Nigeria’s aspirations for harmony and the end of violence within its borders.

Similar events took place in state capitals, with governors and local officials paying respects at cenotaphs and memorials, ensuring nationwide participation in the solemn observance.

Leaders’ Reflections and Commitments

President Bola Tinubu, in his message, emphasised the importance of national unity and the sacrifices made by the armed forces. He stated, “Let us eschew violence and divisive tendencies for a peaceful and prosperous nation. Let us all become ambassadors of peace.”

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, he harped on the nation’s gratitude towards its military personnel. He remarked, “This is really an occasion that calls for prayer, unity, and for those living members of the Armed Forces to know that they will be remembered when they fall.”

Senate President Godswill Akpabio expressed the legislative body’s commitment to supporting the armed forces. He noted, “The Senate commends the selfless sacrifices of the military and assures continuous support to ensure the welfare of our servicemen and women.”

While the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, reiterated the military’s dedication to national security. He stated, “Our commitment to defending Nigeria’s sovereignty remains unwavering. We honour our fallen comrades by continuing to uphold the values they stood for”, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, highlighted the army’s role in maintaining internal security, adding that “The Nigerian Army remains steadfast in its duty to protect the nation from internal and external threats, honouring the legacy of those who have gone before us”.

In turn, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, spoke on the navy’s contributions to national security. He remarked, “Our naval forces continue to safeguard Nigeria’s maritime interests, ensuring the safety and prosperity of our nation”, while Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, emphasised the air force’s role in modern warfare, stating that “The Nigerian Air Force remains committed to defending the nation’s airspace and supporting ground operations, honouring the sacrifices of our predecessors”.

Expectations and Support for the Military

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day also serves as a call to action for improved support and welfare for military personnel and veterans. There is a growing expectation for the government and society to enhance the living conditions of servicemen and women, provide adequate healthcare, and ensure timely payment of entitlements.

The National President of the Military Widows Association, Mrs. Olubunmi Ese-Okiti, urged the Federal Government to expedite life insurance claims for its members who lost their husbands in action. She explained, “Life insurance is the only thing we are fighting for now. They’ve paid some army people, Navy and Air Force, and some army people are still waiting for their own, and they have assured us that they will pay very soon.”

Additionally, there is an emphasis on providing psychological support and rehabilitation for veterans, recognising the mental toll of military service. Educational scholarships for the children of fallen heroes and vocational training for retired personnel are also seen as vital measures to honour their service and facilitate their reintegration into civilian life.

Essentially, while the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day served as a poignant reminder of the immense sacrifices made by Nigeria’s military personnel in safeguarding the nation’s peace, unity, and sovereignty, it also highlighted the need for continued national support, not only through ceremonial tributes but also by addressing the welfare and well-being of active service members, veterans, and their families.

The speeches delivered by national leaders underscored the collective responsibility of government and citizens to honour these sacrifices through meaningful actions. From improved healthcare, timely disbursement of benefits, and psychological support to educational opportunities for the families of fallen heroes, the day emphasised the importance of prioritising the welfare of the armed forces as a foundation for national stability.

As white pigeons were released into the skies, they symbolised the nation’s enduring hope for lasting peace and unity, which reinforces that Armed Forces Remembrance Day is not only a time to reflect on the cost of freedom but also an opportunity to reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to upholding the dignity of those who have selflessly defended the nation.