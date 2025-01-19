Women Affairs Minister to Deliver Keynote Address, Launches Community Children’s Funds in London

Minister of Women Affairs, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, will deliver a keynote address and join in the launch of the Community Children’s Fund (CCF) tomorrow, January 20, 2025, at SOAS University of London.

The event, themed “A Future for Every Child: Unlocking Opportunities for Street and Rural Children,” is a key segment of the conference titled “Advancing Africa’s Agenda for Children 2040: Preventing Street-Connected Children in West Africa.”

The highlight of the event, according to the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, will be the launch of the Community Children’s Fund (CCF), a groundbreaking initiative designed to implement systemic changes that address the root causes of child vulnerability, fostering sustainable, long-term solutions for street-connected children.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, renowned for her passionate advocacy for women’s empowerment and children’s rights, has been a driving force behind transformative initiatives in Nigeria.

Under her leadership, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs has spearheaded impactful programs such as the Nigeria for Women Project, a collaboration with the World Bank aimed at empowering women through financial inclusion, skills acquisition, and economic opportunities.

At the SOAS event, the Minister will emphasize the urgent need to protect and promote the rights of vulnerable children, particularly those living on the streets or in rural communities. Her address will call for concerted efforts to tackle the systemic issues driving child vulnerability in West Africa.

Hon. Sulaiman-Ibrahim’s participation in this pivotal event reaffirms her dedication to advancing the welfare and rights of women and children not just in Nigeria, but across Africa.

Her insights are expected to inspire global stakeholders to collaborate in creating a brighter future for every child.