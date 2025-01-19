To Strengthen Response to Child Protection, Development, FG Set to Review 2003 Child’s Act

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has said efforts were in place to review the 2003 Child Rights Act (CRA) to strengthen the response towards child protection and development.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Najaatu Alwan-Hassan, after a visit to an orphanage in Gwagwalada area council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The CRA of 2003 guarantees the protection of the rights of children.

It is based on international treaties and conventions, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

According to the statement, the process was gaining momentum, adding that the visit was a directive by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to give firsthand knowledge of the review protocols.

“I can assure you that we are 100 per cent committed to ensuring that we do the necessary review for the legal instrument so that we are well protected,” she said.

The minister added that the maiden visit is a nationwide commitment from President Tinubu, adding that the FCT is the pilot state for everything that will be done.

“We are reviewing even the adoption protocols, Orphanage’s certification because there is a need for absolute protection and zero tolerance of any abuse on its citizenry,” she said.

The minister commended stakeholders in the social development sector for their roles, adding that the overall benefit is to strengthen the response to social protection.

She further acknowledged the media as partners-in-progress, particularly in the area of sensitisation and advocacy to achieve the level of protection needed for the citizens of Nigeria.

Earlier, the Mandate Secretary, FCT Women Affairs, Dr Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, said the directive from the first lady was a call for action.

“We are simply here in line with our call to action, to present the Federal Capital Territory as a project pilot location for the enactment.

“There are 91 orphanages and we are doing a full review of the traditional rulership and the whole architecture,” she said.

She added that the Ministry of Women’s Affairs was the first platform of reference for the intervention of every child.