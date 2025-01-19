Obi, Otti’s Caretaker Committee Faults Abure’s Appeal Court Victory

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The leadership crisis within the Labour Party took a new turn yesterday as the 29-member caretaker committee, established by Abia State Governor Alex Otti and the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, warned Julius Abure to stop presenting himself as the party’s national chairman.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the committee, led by Senator Nenadi Usman, declared that they remain in charge of the Labour Party’s affairs by virtue of the mandate entrusted to them by party stakeholders at an emergency convention.



This development comes less than 24 hours after Abure’s victory at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which validated the party’s March 2024 national convention in Nnewi, Anambra State, and confirmed him as the national chairman.



The court, presided over by Justice Hamma Barka, relied on a prior judgement delivered on November 13, 2024, in Appeal Number CA/Abj/CV/1172/2024 between the Labour Party (appellant) and Chief Olusola Ebiseni along with the Independent National Electoral Commission (respondents).

The three-member panel, led by Justice Barka, issued its declaration on Friday, ruling on two separate appeals filed by Senator Esther Usman, the caretaker committee, and INEC. The appellate court held that the Labour Party’s leadership issues were not justiciable.



The court further ruled that any actions taken outside its jurisdiction were null and void. Consequently, the judgement of the Federal High Court, delivered on October 8, 2024, by Justice Emeka Nwite, was deemed invalid and subsequently struck out.



However, the statement, jointly signed by Senator Usman and the National Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Darlington Nwokocha, criticised the judgement and insisted on retaining their mandate.

Among other grievances, they alleged the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction, made errors, and violated their right to a fair hearing.



The statement read: “As the duly recognised National Caretaker Committee Chairman and Secretary of the Labour Party, we, on behalf of ourselves and other members, deem it necessary to issue this press release to clarify and set the record straight.



“The Court of Appeal affirmed that Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1271/2024, filed before the Federal High Court by Julius Abure, concerned a leadership dispute over which the Federal High Court has no jurisdiction.

“The Federal High Court erred and acted without jurisdiction by entertaining the leadership dispute brought before it by Julius Abure. It also violated our right to a fair hearing by failing to consider our counter-affidavit opposing the suit before it.

“Finally, we wish to remind the public that, on 4th September 2024, the Labour Party constituted a National Caretaker Committee, appointing us as the national chairman and secretary. Both have been diligently and effectively carrying out their duties to the admiration of stakeholders and the entire membership of the party.”