Northern Group Slams Sanusi over Tinubu’s Economic Reforms

The Northern Patriotic Coalition for Democracy (NPCD) has criticised the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, for his recent remarks about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic policies.

The group described his comments as misinformed and unhelpful, accusing him of lacking the moral justification to advise the government.

At a press briefing held in Abuja, the NPCD’s convener, Mohammed Yahaya, condemned Sanusi’s statements, which he said were devoid of actionable solutions and more about settling personal scores.

The NPCD voiced strong support for President Tinubu’s economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates.

They argued that the reforms were necessary to correct decades of economic mismanagement, despite the initial challenges they posed to ordinary Nigerians.

Yahaya said, “Firstly, let us recognise that President Tinubu has taken bold steps to correct decades of economic mismanagement. The removal of the fuel subsidy, while initially challenging, was a necessary move to free up resources for critical infrastructure and social investments which has further helped mitigate its impact on the vulnerable populations.

“Rather than acknowledging these efforts or contributing positive ideas to enhance their effectiveness, Sanusi opted for a cynical and self-serving narrative.

“Does Sanusi have a personal grudge against the policies, or is his criticism motivated by anything else? His recent comments give a clear picture of being more about settling personal scores and furthering partisan goals than they are about the actual content of economic reforms.”