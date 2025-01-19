Lagos Fire Service Contains Inferno at Famed Lagos Cultural Hub, Bogobiri 

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has successfully contained a fire at the Bogobiri House, located in Ikoyi.

According to a statement signed and posted by the agency’s director, Margaret Adeseye, on X on Saturday, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has extinguished the fire that erupted at Bogobiri House, 9 Maitama Sule Street, Ikoyi, Lagos, at approximately 20:06 hours.

“The one-storey building, used as a hotel, had its upper floor catch fire before the intervention of the Dolphin and Ebute Elefun Fire Crews of the agency, who successfully quelled the blaze.”

The statement said the agency’s officers confined the fire to the floor from which it originated, saving the rest of the building and adjacent property.

The director added that the operation concluded without any casualties and that an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

A culture journalist, photographer and artist, Bolaji Alonge, recounted his account of the inferno in a Facebook post.

He wrote: “As we landed in Lagos last night, Bogobiri House was burning down due to a presumed electrical fault. Fortunately, nobody was hurt and the firefighters contained the fire so no other buildings were affected.

“Bogobiri was our second home and while some of our things were lost in the fire, the consequences for its owners, staff and the art community in Lagos are immense. We got married there and have so many memories tied to this wonderful place and people. It feels surreal.”

A musician, Seun Olota, who had performed at the venue, described Bogobiri as “our home of comfort, inspiration, muse, performance, exhibition, artistry and artistic ignition”.

He wrote on Facebook: “Inasmuch as we feel pained, we are consoled that there are no injuries.”