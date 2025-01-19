Experts Raise Questions as Nigeria Officially Joins BRICS as Partner Country

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria has officially joined BRICS to become the ninth partner country with Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.

This is just as experts have raised concerns about what it means to be a partner country.

They have also questioned if that is the best for Nigeria’s standing globally.



BRICS, an intergovernmental organisation, and originally an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, and China, had expanded in 2010 to include South Africa.

It subsequently accepted other countries like Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates into its fold.



The partner-country category was established at the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan in October 2024.

During the BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24, 2024, it officially expanded its alliance, adding 13 new nations as partner countries, though not as full members.

The countries are Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.



Nigeria’s inclusion places it among eight other nations with similar partner status in regions such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Asia.

However, one of the experts noted that given the fact that Nigeria’s other African colleagues -Ethiopia, South Africa and Egypt are already members, accepting the offer may work against Nigeria’s interest.

“Will this move of accepting to be a partner country when other African countries are already full members not work against our quest for the United Nations permanent seat? Is it good for Nigeria’s national image?” the expert queried.



BRICS aims to foster trade, investment, development, security, and cooperation among leading emerging market economies, and it is considered to be a counterpart and alternative to the G7 bloc of the world’s largest economies.

Nigeria’s acceptance to join the group was confirmed in a statement issued yesterday by the acting spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa.



The statement read: “The Federal Government of Nigeria has accepted the invitation to join BRICS as a partner country. The formal acceptance to participate as a partner country underscores Nigeria’s commitment to fostering international collaboration, leveraging economic opportunities, and advancing strategic partnerships that align with Nigeria’s development objectives.



“BRICS, as a collective of major emerging economies, presents a unique platform for Nigeria to enhance trade, investment, and socio-economic cooperation with member countries.”

The statement added: “Nigeria is poised to leverage this platform to advance shared goals in trade and investment, energy security, infrastructure development, technology, and climate change. This partnership also aligns with our national aspirations for inclusive growth, regional integration, and active participation in shaping a fair and equitable global economic order in line with our ethos of strategic autonomy.



“Nigeria looks forward to engaging constructively with BRICS members to drive innovation, and foster people-to-people exchanges in line with our national interests and strategic priorities,” the statement added.

As the world’s sixth-largest population and Africa’s largest, Nigeria shares convergent interests with other BRICS members.



The country plays an active role in enhancing South-South cooperation and advocating for the reform of global governance—key priorities during Brazil’s current presidency.

Nigeria’s entry into BRICS presents an opportunity to expand her influence in global decision-making and foster stronger economic and diplomatic partnerships with member and partner countries.

In December 2024, Nigeria had sought the support of South Africa to secure full membership in both the G20 and BRICS.



The presidential spokesperson, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, had announced that Nigeria was also pursuing membership in the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB).

Onanuga had also highlighted that the expanded BRICS bloc had been a significant driver of global economic growth in recent years, accounting for approximately 37 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP).