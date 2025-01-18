Taiwo Awoniyi: Will He Be A Hammer?

After suffering several injuries which hindered him from playing for several weeks, Taiwo Awoniyi has struggled for goals this season despite Nothingham Forest excelling in the league and putting themselves firmly in the Champions League picture. With the form of free-scoring striking partner, Chris Wood, the Super Eagles striker now finds regular playing time difficult and the Nigerian is therefore considering taking advantage of the winter transfer window to move away from the City Ground, with West Ham United knocking at the door after several of Hammers’ forwards down with long time injuries

With just one Premier League goal to show for his effort so far for Nothingham Forest this season, and having been pushed further down the ladder in the team’s starting sheet due to injuries and form of co-striker, Chris Wood, who has scored 11 goals in 18 matches, Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi may be taking advantage of the January transfer window for a new challenge elsewhere.

To compound Awoniyi’s situation, Forrest are reportedly interested in Brazil striker, Yuri Alberto, who plays for Corinthians.

However, West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest striker, Awoniyi, after Michael Antonio is out for an extended period due to a fractured leg in a road traffic accident in December, while Niclas Fullkrug has now been ruled out for months due to a hamstring injury, coupled with injuries to Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville, left Hammers manager Graham Potter with seriously limited options in his first two games.

The Hammers are in desperate need of a new centre-forward after being left light on options due to recent injuries.

With the Hammers looking for reinforcements, reports have it that they are keen to bring Forest’s Awoniyi to the London Stadium.

The Hammers are said to have made an initial approach over a loan deal, but the prospect of a permanent transfer has not been ruled out.

However, the update claims that Forest would have to compromise on their £20m asking price for West Ham to be able to pull off a permanent deal.

But after impressing in a brilliant first half at Villa, West Ham followed that up by beating Fulham 3-2.

Lucas Paqueta was played as a forward in that game and was man of the match.

Danny Ings also showed a great attitude when coming on as a substitute to force what turned out to be the winner.

With Fullkrug out for three months and Antonio out for the season, there is no doubt West Ham must go out and sign a striker in the January transfer window.

Getting striker signings right has not been the club’s forte in the last 15 years, though.

Potter has already stated it is important to sign the right player and character to fit the system and team rather than bringing somebody in ‘for the sake of it’.

The Hammers have been linked with a wave of names in recent days and weeks.

With the win over Fulham breathing some life into the campaign, there is still an outside hope of a late charge for the European spots; especially given what Potter has been able to get across to his team in just one week.

But many Hammers fans feel signing a striker and a midfielder is a necessity.

Now there’s been a twist as West Ham respond to news of a major double striker breakthrough.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg is a close confidant of West Ham technical director Tim Steidten.

So, his news out of the London Stadium carries extra credibility.

Today Plettenberg has claimed West Ham are in advanced talks with Nottingham Forest over a deal for forward, Taiwo Awoniyi.

The Nigerian has been linked with the Hammers for several weeks and the rumours aren’t going away.

Plettenberg says West Ham are now making a ‘serious attempt’ to sign Awoniyi from the high-flying Tricky Trees ‘with immediate effect’.

The German journalist says ‘talks have started’ over a deal for the 27-year-old.

However, Nottingham Forest are said not to be in no rush to sell Awoniyi to West Ham this month despite apparent interest from the Hammers.

Awoniyi has struggled for goals this season despite Forest excelling in the league and putting themselves firmly in the Champions League picture.

Despite his lack of form, the Nigerian international has attracted admiring glances from West Ham, who are keen to add a new forward for new boss.

However, while West Ham clearly like Awoniyi, TBR Football understands things are a long way from being done just yet.

TBR Football revealed that Forest are not looking to sell or weaken themselves this month and it would take a good bid for them to even consider a sale.

Forest paid £17m for Awoniyi and any bid for the striker would need to be around the £20m mark or more for the Reds to contemplate any sort of deal.

TBR Football understands that no West Ham approach has been made as yet, but he is on their long list of strikers.

While Awoniyi has hardly shone this season in a Forest shirt, the speedy forward is still a big threat with his pace and size.

Indeed, it was only last season that Gary Lineker called Awoniyi a better goal scorer than Marcus Rashford, such was his impact in the 23/24 campaign.

“I think when you talk about players in the box, Awoniyi is more of a natural than Marcus Rashford… he is a goal scorer. He smells it,” Lineker said at the time.

And Awoniyi, who scored his first league goal of the season in the 3-0 win at Wolves, has emerged as a target for the Hammers.

“I wouldn’t say it’s imperative to sign a striker. I wouldn’t want to make the wrong decision or do something for the sake of it just because there’s a need, especially in this window which is very complicated,” said Potter.

Whether or not West Ham push further for this one remains to be seen, but clearly, the Hammers are keen on strengthening the forward ranks.