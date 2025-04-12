Group Advocates Early Intervention, Inclusion of Autistic Individuals in 4.5 Km Walk

The annual Autism Awareness Walk, held on Saturday, April 5, emphasised the importance of early intervention, inclusion, and empowerment for children with autism.

Organised by a coalition of dedicated advocates, including Bolanle Adewole of The Learning Place Centre & The Learning Innovation Academy, Mrs. Dotun Akande of Patrick Speech and Language Centre, Mrs. Solape Azazi of Cradle Lounge Special Needs Initiative, and Mrs. Oyinkan Afolabi of Brainy Oaks Education Consultants, the event brought together passionate partners from across Lagos.

The 4.5km walk started from Ikoyi and concluded at The Learning Place, aiming to deepen public understanding of autism, promote inclusive practices, and empower families and educators in supporting neurodivergent individuals.

In addition to the walk, the event featured a community session with light stretching, networking, and inspiring words from professionals in the field. Highlights included a compelling welcome address by Bolpanle Adewole, the Executive Director of TLPC, and a community address by Mrs. Oyinkan Afolabi, Founder and Lead Consultant of Brainy Oaks Education Consultants, who stressed the importance of early intervention and societal acceptance of individuals with different abilities.

One of Afolabi’s notable quotes was: “A child who is autistic spends hours being taught how to interact with others. Why don’t we spend time teaching others how to interact with them?”

She advocated for greater awareness and intentional support for twice-exceptional (2E) individuals—those who are both gifted and neurodivergent.

Afolabi called for systems that recognise and nurture their unique strengths while providing necessary accommodations for their challenges, especially within educational and social spaces.

This year’s walk underscored the growing need for comprehensive autism awareness training across schools, workplaces, and community institutions. The initiative continues to champion an inclusive society where neurodivergent individuals can live, learn, and thrive.

The Brainy Oaks Education Consultants team was commended for their unwavering commitment to training educators, supporting schools and families, and advocating for inclusive educational practices and policies.

The organisers also expressed heartfelt appreciation to the representatives of The First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and all participants who made the walk a meaningful demonstration of unity and advocacy.