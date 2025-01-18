Shettima in Borno on Condolence Visit to Families of Slain Soldiers

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on a condolence visit to the families of soldiers who lost their lives during a recent terrorist attack in Damboa.

The Vice President, according to a release issued by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, is in Maiduguri to extend the condolences of President Bola Tinubu and the federal government to the families of the fallen soldiers and to honour their ultimate sacrifice.

The soldiers who died during the attack in Damboa, Borno State, paid the ultimate sacrifice while successfully repelling an onslaught that resulted in the neutralisation of 34 terrorists at a Forward Operating Base in Sabon Gari.

During his visit to Maiduguri, Shettima will, at the instance of the President, also pay a condolence visit to Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum.

On the delegation of the Vice President are federal lawmakers from the state, including Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan (Borno Central), Hon. Abdulkadir Rahis (Maiduguri Metropolitan Federal Constituency), Hon. Usman Zannah (Kaga/Magumeri/Gubio Federal Constituency), as well as the Minister of Transportation, Hon. AjiKolo Ali Gujja, and a prominent politician, Sen. Saidu Alkali, among others.

On arrival, the Vice President was received at the Maiduguri International Airport by the Borno State Governor, the Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur; Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu; Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr. Salma Anas-Kolo; Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori.

In the wake of the tragic event, President Tinubu had called for a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident and ensure it serves as a valuable lesson to prevent similar occurrences.

The President extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, saying their sacrifice in defending the nation will forever be honoured and remembered.

President Tinubu also commended the armed forces for their swift and decisive response, particularly the air component, in launching effective retaliatory strikes.

The targeted air raids resulted in the significant neutralisation of numerous terrorists and the destruction of their assets as they attempted to flee.