Resist External Interference, Chinese Envoy Tells West African Leaders

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chinese envoy to Nigeria, Ambassador Yu Dunhai, has called on political leaders in West Africa to resist all forms of external interference.



Dunhai, made the call yesterday in Abuja, at an exchange programme between students from Tsinghua University of China and University of Abuja, with the theme ‘Civilisational Exchange and Mutual Learning between China and Nigeria’.



He said: “I looked at the security situation now in West Africa. I know that many people are very much concerned. But one principle I believe that is very important is that we should object to any foreign interference in the region.



“But particularly by any major powers. I think, you know, for civilisation, exchange, and mutual learning, there are two principles that we need to follow because it’s very important.

“I think we should respect equality, equity, and peace. All civilisation is equal. We don’t believe that there is any civilisation that is secure and empowered because each civilisation grows from its own national condition. For instance, the civilisation of the United States, it grows from the real condition of this country.”



Dunhai also called for improved communication and exchange between his country and Nigeria.

He said: “The first partnership action is the people-to-people exchange and mutual learning. That’s why I believe that today we have to build and improve our communication and exchange in combination to this very important topic. Why is the people-to-people exchange so important? Because countries’ relations eventually boil down to people-to-people exchanges.



“Nigeria is very much blessed with rich resources, huge development potential. So, I see there is great potential for the development of Nigeria.

“I believe that people-to-people exchange creates the foundation for our bilateral relations, because while China and Europe have bilateral relations, it’s not only about government-to-government relations. It’s not only about business.



But eventually, it’s people-to-people relations. Over the years, China and Nigeria have carried out a lot of cultural exchanges. For instance, we co-hosted the Cultural Week of China and Nigeria.

“We hosted the Chinese Festival event and we invited Chinese artists to come to Nigeria to work together with Nigerian artists. We established a cultural centre in our respective countries.



“And we know the Chinese cultural centre is very active here in our region. And, of course, the universities of our two countries jointly established two cultural centres in Nigeria.”

He stated that China and Nigeria share a lot of similarities, saying “We have a lot of common values. The first one is that I find that in Nigeria and China, we are both disarming countries.



“We do not believe in war. For instance, I have studied the history of Nigeria. Since the founding of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Nigeria has never been involved in a war. And if you look at China, it’s the same. Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, we have never initiated a war with the other countries.



“Both China and Nigeria believe in peace for several decades. 2,000 years ago, there was a Chinese philosopher. You know, who wrote the article? And he believed that the war should always be peaceful and non-violent.

“Security is best when you can thwart your enemies through tele-machines. For instance, if you look at the map of China, it’s very much different compared to the map of Nigeria because China, the boundaries exist.



“You know, because we have 2,000 years of history, we have a lot of issues with our neighbouring countries. So when the People’s Republic of China was founded, we had border issues with each and every neighbouring country we have borders with on the land. And over the past 70 years, we have resolved all these border issues.That’s one level. First, peaceful means.”

“That actually really reflects that China is a country, a naturalised country, that we love. We don’t believe in war. We don’t believe in conflict.

“The second similarity is that both China and Nigeria are peaceful. And we have splendid cultures. Nigeria is the region, the culture, the civilisation, the region of Africa.

“The third point is, both China and Nigeria have very much multi-ethnic cultures. Nigeria has the most ethnic groups in the world. Over 250, I would say.

And China, we have 56 ethnic groups. And these people live together peacefully. People respect this diversity.And we live together in harmony.

“And of course, the fourth one, the similarity I identified is, both Nigeria and China, we won our national independence partly.

“Because both China and Nigeria were invaded, colonised, even divided by the Western powers. And we won our independence with a lot of struggle and fight. That’s why we cherish our sovereignty.”

The envoy also spoke about the gains of diversity, saying respect for diversity is the beckon upon which unity is built.