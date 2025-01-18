Obi Decries Level of Hardship in Nigeria

* Donates N30m to Paul Varsity

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, has decried the level of hardship faced by the poor in Nigeria.

Obi lamented the travails of low income earners and the new trend of all manner of exorbitant charges by POS operators to access cash, even by petty traders.

The former governor was discussing with the Archbishop Province on the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese of Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Alexander Ibezim, during a visit to make financial donation to Paul University, Awka, a tertiary institution owned by the church.

He said: “The hardship in Nigeria is too much. How can the ordinary people survive? The woman who sells pepper by the road side has to pay huge charges to get her own money. How much is her profit margin and how much will remain after paying charges?

“No country is run like that. Don’t bother to interview me on that, I will write officially to the president on this and state all these things. These (POS charges) are too much, no country is run like this,” Obi told journalists who approached him to speak on the matter.

Meanwhile, in keeping with his vow to support educational institutions in Nigeria, Obi Saturday donated the sum of N30 million to Paul University, Awka.

He said he is propelled to do so by the support faith-based organisations, especially the Anglican Church under Archbishop Ibezim has given to educational development.

He said: “My Lord, I have seen the good work you’re doing here and your contribution to build a better society. This is my third time visiting here since I left office as governor. I will continue to come, I will continue to support you.”

Independent monitors recently revealed that Obi spent over N1.5 billion on humanitarian causes in 2024.

Speaking on the matter, he stated that he does not usually quantify his contributions to humanitarian causes, as these acts of giving are not about self-promotion but are motivated by a genuine concern for humanity.

His donation of N30 million to Paul University made it N50 million he has donated to the institution.

He said the one for 2025 would follow.

Archbishop Ibezim, who reacted to the donation, praised Obi as one man who is aspiring for leadership, not for his personal gain, but to genuinely help the people.

“People aspire for leadership for personal interest but Obi is one man who loves Nigeria and wants peace in the country. He is one person we need to pray for all the time especially this time that it is not easy to know who is an Igbo leader.

“Do not be discouraged, you may be having attacks here and there, but do not be discouraged. We will always pray that God will cover and protect you. The wisdom God has given you is for you to help humanity.

“We will apply this fund in such a way that when you come next time, you will be willing to do more. You are one man that one cannot talk about support for education without talking about you,” he said.