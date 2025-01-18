Obasanjo Applauds Oketola’s Book, Says It’s a Must-have Resource

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described ‘The Catalyst: Nigerian Tech Evolution through a Journalist’s Lens,’ authored by the immediate past Editor of The PUNCH, Mr Dayo Oketola, as an essential educational resource material.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the author to his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library residence in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, the former President praised the book as a comprehensive contribution to the body of knowledge in the Nigerian tech ecosystem.

Obasanjo unveiled the book on September 17, 2024, during an exaugural lecture in honour of Oketola following his successful run as Editor of PUNCH Weekend Titles and later Editor of The PUNCH.

He said, “I have started reading your book; it’s good. It’s a comprehensive resource on telecoms. It details some of our achievements in the telecoms sector. It is a good reference material for all. You have done well, and I must commend your efforts.”

He prayed for the author and endorsed the book saying it’s a must-have for readers, researchers and followers of the nation’s enduring telecoms trajectory. He also encouraged him to write more books.

Obasanjo recalled how his administration generated over $280 million from GSM licences that would have been given away for $3 million by his predecessor.

He also revealed how much he wanted Vodafone, a British telecoms giant, to participate in the licence auction, hoping the company could join others in opening up the nation’s telecoms market.

The former President further revealed how he approached Tony Blair, a former United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, to encourage Vodafone to foray into the Nigerian market.

However, he commended MTN, Econet (now Airtel), Glo, and later Etisalat (now 9mobile) for making the investments while others were dragging their feet.

“MTN, Econet, and Glo paid over $280 million while Etisalat, which came later, paid $450 million. That was one of the very profitable government businesses that we did,” Obasanjo said.

Recall that the former President, while unveiling the book in September 2024, had said, “The story of telecommunications, particularly mobile telecommunication, is a very interesting one. Before mobile telecommunication, we had spent a lot of money, we had all sorts of companies invited from America, France and even Britain, but we did not get more than 500,000 lines. People had to queue at the telephone kiosk to call their loved ones abroad. And then, of course, the mobile telephone age came in.

“When it came in, my predecessor in office was trying to give it away, I think, to their friends for $3 million. Then we said, what we would do was to auction it. The three that came in first, I think, paid $280 million for the line. $280 million for something about to be given away for $3 million. That was the first thing we did. Not only that, we achieved competition.

“The three of them were competing. And, of course, the one that had the upper hand in terms of spread, I think, was MTN, followed by Glo. And then, there was Econet. They are now Airtel. And then, of course, later on, we had the fourth one, Etisalat. When Etisalat came, I told them the last one we did was $280 million. We told Etisalat to pay $450 million. They did.

“When they paid $450 million, the ball went in the post and then we were playing. That was how we got money to do what we did at the time we did it.”

Obasanjo described Nigeria as a good country and wished the citizens peace in 2025.

Oketola, on November 15 kick-started the ‘Catalyst Book Tour, an international book tour, beginning in Abuja and continuing in Lagos, Akwa-Ibom, Delta, as well as the UK, US, and Canada, among other locations.

“The international ‘Catalyst Book Tour’ will include readings, book signings, fireside chats, and interviews, serving as a platform to share insights from my 20 years in journalism while celebrating my contributions to the telecom industry’s knowledge base. It will also provide a chance to connect with friends, colleagues, critics, and fellow book lovers, both locally and internationally,” he said.

He explained that the 352-page compendium structured into 14 chapters celebrated remarkable industry achievements while critically addressing the persistent gaps that hinder its full potential.

The book is available at Rovenheights Books nationwide and https://rhbooks.com.ng/product/the-catalyst-nigerian-tech-evolution-through-a-journalists-lens/.