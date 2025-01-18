Nigerians in Diaspora Spent N60bn on Detty December Visits, Dabiri-Erewa Reveals

Juliet Akoje in Abuja.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has revealed that Nigerians living abroad spent about N60 billion during their visits to the country in December 2024.

She also disclosed that remittances from the diaspora over the past five years have surpassed $90 billion, underscoring the critical role of the diaspora in Nigeria’s economic growth.



Dabiri-Erewa made these remarks while defending the commission’s 2025 budget before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Diaspora yesterday.

She described the diaspora community as a “powerful force” for nation-building, praising their contributions to the economy and their growing interest in investing in local businesses and communities.



The NIDCOM boss noted that the large influx of Nigerians abroad during the holiday season was the result of years of consistent engagement with the diaspora.

“In December alone, Nigerians in the diaspora spent no less than N60 billion. This is just scratching the surface of their potential impact.”



She highlighted the diaspora’s willingness to invest in local businesses, train young Nigerians in digital technology, and contribute to community development.

“The diaspora is our number one ambassador, helping to change the narrative about Nigeria globally.”

To strengthen these ties, she proposed the establishment of a Diaspora Plaza, which would serve as a hub for Nigerians abroad to connect with government officials and explore opportunities within the country.



Speaking on diaspora voting the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora, Senator Victor Umeh, expressed reservations about Nigeria’s readiness to extend voting rights to citizens living abroad.

Umeh emphasised the need for reliable data and a robust electoral process before implementing diaspora voting.

“We must first address the challenges of our electoral system at home before expanding it to include votes from abroad.”

While acknowledging the diaspora’s eagerness to participate in Nigeria’s political process, Umeh stressed the importance of proper documentation of Nigerians abroad to avoid potential electoral disputes.

Both Dabiri-Erewa and Umeh called for increased funding for NIDCOM to enhance its capacity to engage with the diaspora effectively.

Umeh noted that the commission’s international scope requires significant resources, and the National Assembly is committed to advocating for a larger budget allocation in 2025.

“The diaspora community is vital to Nigeria’s development. Their exposure to advanced cultures and efficient systems makes them a valuable resource for the country,” Umeh said.

He however urged the government to encourage Nigerians abroad to invest in the local economy, adding that their contributions could play a transformative role in nation-building.