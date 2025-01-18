Nigerian Educational System: Critical Assessment and Need for Review

Frank Amagwu and Chuks Sokari





The Nigerian educational system has experienced an inexcusable decline over the years, particularly in the last thirty years (1995 to date). This situation began in the 1980s during a troubling period known as the “expo era,” where systemic corruption permeated the West African Examination Council (WAEC) processes. Question papers were illicitly smuggled and sold to students ahead of examinations, setting a troubling precedent that has only spiraled in severity over the years.

As the reputation of public schools—both at the secondary and tertiary levels—deteriorated, an increasing number of Nigerians, particularly from affluent backgrounds, began to seek alternative educational options. Many opted for private institutions, both locally and abroad, creating a stark divide in educational access and quality. This trend not only exacerbated inequalities but also weakened public educational institutions, which became abysmally underfunded and neglected; poor (if not total absence of) infrastructure, inadequate remuneration for teachers, and increased strikes and restiveness of students were manifest. Public schools increasingly became associated with poverty and lower standards, while private schools flourished for those who could afford them, thus fostering a troubling class consciousness among Nigerians. Sadly, this situation has not only remained unchanged but has become worse.

Tragically, the Nigerian educational system has suffered a final blow, relegating it to a status where only local or foreign private schools are deemed acceptable by the privileged elite.

Reasons for the Collapse of Our Public Schools

The Nigerian privileged class, comprised of economic operators in both the public and private sectors, is largely responsible for the decline and eventual demise of the Nigerian educational system. Employers are now more interested in foreign or private university graduates in their hiring decisions. This has created an undeniable stigma against local graduates and a strong desire to study abroad to prevent the glaring discrimination against them who, despite their qualifications, are still deemed inferior and inadequately trained for employment. Worse still, for graduates of our public schools, it is a case of ‘to your tents, oh Israel’, and many, out of frustration from years of job hunting, end up as okada riders or Keke drivers.

The authorities at the top echelon of our educational sector, often complicit with private interest, have, over the years, amassed tremendous wealth through corruption and mismanagement of public funds to establish their own private secondary schools and universities. This has led to the proliferation of private secondary schools and universities that cater exclusively to the wealthy, further exacerbating the challenges faced by public education and driving more students away from public institutions.

Immediate Effects of Boom in Private Educational Institutions

1. Emergence of more private universities with inadequate infrastructure.

2. Attractive profit margins for investors, charging higher school fees without corresponding training facilities and quality of results.

3. Increased corruption among authorities in the ministries responsible for approving/licensing new schools, leading to poor standards in monitoring and evaluation.

4. Growing appetite and patronage for private university and secondary school education.

5. High school fees as a distinguishing criterion for the quality of education in Nigeria.

6. High influx and increased student population in private schools.

7. Contamination of monitoring and evaluation standards, which have plagued public schools, is now prevalent in private schools as well.

In the end, as the classical economists would say, ‘we are all dead.’ What goes around comes around. Most private universities and secondary schools have now become glorified commercial enterprises, suffering much the same fate as public schools, despite the enormous fees being paid by parents.

In all these instances, ‘Nigeria is happening to us’ across the various sectors of our economic landscape.

THE Way Forward

To reverse the decline of Nigeria’s educational system, a comprehensive overhaul is imperative. Stakeholders—including the government, private sector employers, educators, and parents—must engage in a collaborative effort to rebuild public education. This includes prioritizing funding for infrastructure, enhancing teacher training and support, and implementing policies that ensure equity across all educational institutions.

Furthermore, public perceptions of local education must be transformed. By valuing and promoting the achievements of graduates from public schools, we can begin to dismantle the stigma that has been attached to these institutions and instill pride in what they can offer.

In conclusion, the Nigerian educational system is at a critical juncture. The pathway forward requires collective action and a renewed commitment to ensuring that all Nigerian children, regardless of their socioeconomic background, have access to quality education that equips them for the future. Only then can we hope to restore integrity and functionality to our educational landscape.

Urgent Need for Review of the Nigerian Educational System

The deteriorating standards of Nigeria’s educational institutions and the quality of its graduates together underscore the dire need for a comprehensive review of the educational system. In an increasingly interconnected and competitive world, it is imperative that Nigeria’s educational system aligns with global information technology innovations and advancements.

The current structure of Nigeria’s educational system is unsuitable and inadequate to meet contemporary global standards and demands. The system is fragmented, with varying quality across public and private institutions. This has led to a significant gap in educational outcomes, with many graduates lacking the skills and knowledge needed to compete in the global job market.

To address these issues, the Nigerian educational system can be restructured into the following five categories:

1. Nursery and Primary Education

2. Secondary Education

3. Technical Educational Institutions

4. Public University Education

5. Private University Education

This restructuring aims to create a more cohesive and standardized system that ensures quality education at all levels. It envisages a system where there will be no more private secondary and private technical/tertiary education institutions in Nigeria.

To implement this effectively, the following measures should be considered:

Four ministries of education should be established, each headed by two ministers—one senior and one junior—responsible for specific areas such as nursery and primary education, secondary education, technical education, and university education.

Separate education boards should also be established to supervise the management of these specific institutions. This will ensure focused and efficient oversight.

The following additional areas should also be included in the review:

1. School Fees: An implementation of regulations to check arbitrary and discriminatory fees. Standardization of fee structures will ensure affordability and accessibility for all.

2. Infrastructure and Logistics: Investment in infrastructure and logistics will provide a conducive learning environment. This includes building and maintaining of classrooms, libraries, laboratories, and other essential facilities.

3. Hostel and Accommodation Evaluation: Periodic evaluation of hostel and accommodation facilities will ensure they meet safety and comfort standards.

4. Industry Collaboration: Fostering of strong collaboration with industries will offer opportunities for student attachments and internships. This will provide students with practical experience and enhance their employability.

5. Exchange Programs: Encouragement and promotion of exchange programs with international institutions will expose students to diverse cultures and educational practices, thereby broadening their perspectives.

6. University Sports and Games: Organizing university sports and games for both private and public universities will promote physical fitness, teamwork, and a sense of community among students.

Conclusion

The current state of the Nigerian educational system is a call to action. It is clear that without immediate and comprehensive reforms, the system will continue to fail the youth and, by extension, the nation.

The proposal to revamp the educational structure into distinct categories, coupled with the establishment of specialized ministries and supervisory boards, represents a strategic approach to addressing systemic failures. By tackling issues such as fee regulation, infrastructure, industry collaboration, and international exchange programs, Nigeria can forge a path towards an educational system that not only meets global standards but also serves as a pillar of national development.

The success of these reforms hinges on the unwavering commitment and collaboration of all stakeholders—government, educators, private sector, and parents. By prioritizing education and ensuring equitable access and quality, Nigeria can uplift its youth and position itself competitively on the global stage. In doing so, we will not only restore the integrity of our educational institutions but also lay the foundation for a brighter, more prosperous future for Nigeria.

Prof. Amagwu is Faculty, Micro & Dev. Finance, Apollos University Great Falls, Montana USA. He is also Adjunct Professor, Accounting & Finance, PG Biz Sch, ANAN University. Sokari is a Retired Deputy Director (Operations), CBN.