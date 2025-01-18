Lagos Directs Blockage of Illegal Turning on Lekki-Ajah Expressway

The Lagos State Government has said an illegal turning point impeding traffic at Fidelity Bank/Ikota on Lekki-Ajah Expressway have been temporarily blocked by HITECH.

The Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Lagos Ministry of Transportation, Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Ogunlola said the illegal turning point was blocked on the instructions of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa.

She added that the blockage was aimed at reducing the lawlessness in the axis.

“Before the blockage, the illegal turning had contributed to the gridlock along the Lekki-Ajah corridor (both sides of the road).

“This has led to miscreants or area boys taking advantage to extort money from motorists freely.

“The spot has also been a den for robbers, robbing motorists of their valuables and causing multiple accidents with their notorious activities,” she said. (NAN)