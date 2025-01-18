Kogi Pledges to Reform Primary Healthcare SystemI

brahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has unveiled ambitious reforms aimed at revolutionising the state’s primary healthcare system to deliver high-quality and accessible health services.

Ododo disclosed this while speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement on primary healthcare revitalisation held in Lokoja, yesterday.



The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Comrade Joel Salifu, announced the introduction of periodic spot checks on all Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state.

This initiative, led by the Primary Healthcare Task Force in collaboration with local government authorities and traditional rulers, is designed to ensure accountability, enhance coordination, and elevate the standard of services provided by PHCs.



He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare services.

He highlighted the critical role of PHCs in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates, boosting immunisation coverage, and raising awareness about the importance of primary healthcare in the state’s healthcare value chain.



“Our administration is determined to address the challenges in the primary healthcare system and ensure better health outcomes for our citizens. This will be achieved through improved data collection and adherence to best practices in case management across all PHCs,” the governor stated.

Ododo also expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support for healthcare reforms across the country, emphasising that such backing has been instrumental in driving the state’s efforts.



Earlier in the event, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abdulazeez Adams, emphasised the significance of collaboration among stakeholders in sustaining healthcare initiatives.

He revealed that at least one PHC in each of the state’s 239 wards is currently operational and supported by funding, with plans underway to increase the number of fully functional PHCs across all wards.

In his remarks, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty, Ahmed Tijani Muhammed Anaje, commended the Ministry of Health for its relentless efforts to improve primary healthcare delivery. He pledged the continued support of traditional rulers in monitoring and supervising PHCs to maintain service delivery standards.