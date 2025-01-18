IATA: Air Peace, British Airways, KLM, Delta, Others Assessed Equally on Safety Standards

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade association for the world’s airlines, has said that Air Peace, Nigeria and West and Central Africa’s largest carrier, stands at par with other world aviation giants in terms of global safety standards.



This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the management of Air Peace at maintaining global safety standards in the organisation.

Area Manager, West and Central Africa, IATA, Dr. Samson Fatokun, made the disclosure on the sidelines of the presentation of the sixth consecutive International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) Certification to Air Peace Limited.



According to Dr. Fatokun, “The standards that are given are the same as the British Airways, KLM, Delta. They are all assessed the same way. Findings done here are same over there as well, that makes you stand at par with other airlines in the world when it comes to safety.”



The IATA helmsman lauded Air Peace for passing through the rigorous audit process which is a clear demonstration of process managers’ exceptional expertise and dedication.



“When you’re an airline in the first world, people expect you to do things and work but when you come from Africa, they expect you to do more, but when you come from Nigeria, the expectations are immense”.

He commended Air Peace for being the pride of Nigeria while noting the airline’s remarkable achievements in just a decade of its operations, insisting that it is not a mere fluke.



“Air Peace’s presence on the IOSA registry is a testament to its unwavering dedication to safety, operational excellence, and professionalism. This milestone is not just a victory for the airline but a pride for Nigeria. It highlights that local carriers can operate at the highest international safety levels.”

The IATA chief whose organisation represents some 340 airlines over 80 per cent of global traffic and support many areas of aviation activity and help formulate industry policy on critical aviation issues explained that safety is the number one priority.

“The measurement of that safety is not only in not having accidents, but in the process that has been certified to work safely with processes, following standard recognised practices that have been certified by external auditors that cannot be corrupted, and are globally recognised.”

“An IATA certification means your business follows airline carrier rules. Airline’s safety records largely inform people’s decision to fly a particular airline. “Some people are very careful of the aircraft they step into, and safety records inform people’s decisions,” Fatokun said.

He warned that ISOA is not something one takes with levity. “It is tough, we keep on improving it, not to make it difficult but to make it adaptable and it isn’t easy,” adding that “safety is not cheap, accidents are costlier but with the right investment safety can be guaranteed.”

The sixth IOSA certification is a major achievement for Air Peace, reflecting its deep-rooted safety culture, robust management systems, and commitment to continuous improvement. It sets a new benchmark for safety in African aviation and inspires other carriers across the continent to strive for similar excellence.