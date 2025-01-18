I-invest as Gateway to Thrive in Nigerian Equities

Oluchi Chibuzor





The Nigerian stock market has been on a remarkable ascent, reaching a record high of N61.4 trillion in 2025, outpacing inflation and surpassing the performance of several global exchanges. This surge has seen investors reap significant rewards as they capitalize on the market’s growth.

Undoubtedly, the Nigerian equities market presents a unique blend of opportunities and challenges for investors. Navigating this dynamic landscape requires a deep understanding of the key factors driving market performance and the implementation of sound investment strategies.

Recent economic growth has been a primary driver of investor confidence in the Nigerian market. The country recorded a real GDP growth of 3.46 percent in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, a substantial improvement over the 2.54 percent growth observed in Q3 2023. This positive economic momentum, supported by stable macroeconomic indicators, has translated into increased market buoyancy.

Furthermore, strong corporate earnings across various sectors have fueled significant stock market rallies. Companies demonstrating financial resilience and sustainable growth prospects continue to attract investors seeking long-term gains.

