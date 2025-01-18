FIRS Inspires Future Nation Builders Through Tax Awareness

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has launched an impactful initiative aimed at educating secondary school students in Abuja about the importance of taxation and its role in national development.

Under the guidance of Special Adviser on Communications and Advocacy, Collins Omokaro, these engaging awareness sessions seek to instill civic responsibility in the next generation of leaders.

These sessions, designed to inspire future nation builders, provided an exciting, educational, and transformative experience for the students.

Omokaro stated, “Through this approach, FIRS aims to plant the seeds of civic responsibility early, nurturing a generation that not only understands the importance of taxes but also actively contributes to their community’s progress.

“These dynamic awareness sessions simplified taxation, highlighting its role in funding essential services such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

“The goal? To empower students as ambassadors of good governance and national development. With vibrant educational materials, students enthusiastically embraced the lessons, sparking conversations about accountability and the collective power of contributing to Nigeria’s growth.”

According to Omokaro, the students’ energy and excitement were palpable throughout the sessions. Bright-eyed and curious, they eagerly participated in discussions, asked thought-provoking questions, and absorbed lessons on taxation in a relatable and engaging manner.

Armed with colorful educational materials, the students embraced the concepts with enthusiasm, proudly holding up their “Why We Pay Tax” booklets.

“The programme left a lasting impression, fostering conversations about responsibility, accountability, and the collective power of contributing to national growth. The initiative’s ripple effect is undeniable, as these young advocates will influence their families and communities, creating a culture of tax compliance that strengthens the economy.

The FIRS is not just educating students, but inspiring a movement—a movement aimed at nurturing young minds toward a sustainable and prosperous Nigeria. As the programme continues to expand, it will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the country’s trajectory, one student at a time.

“Together, we pay tax; together, we build Nigeria.”