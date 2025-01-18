Delta IGR Hits N110bn Annually, Says Commissioner

The Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has disclosed that the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) has grown to over N110 billion annually.

Aniagwu, in a statement in Asaba on Saturday, said the state IGR witnessed remarkable growth under the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, from N70 billion in the last adminstration of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration.

He said though the IGR has increased but the percentage increase compared to the state’s budget of nearly N1 trillion showed a perceived decrease in the IGR.

“The IGR has increased significantly. Under the previous administration, it rose to N70 billion from N40 billion. Governor Oborevwori has now taken it beyond N110 billion.

“This arises because percentages are relative to the budget size, which has grown from over N700 billion to nearly N1 trillion,” Aniagwu said.

He said that the governor’s strategic approach to revenue generation was not designed to burden residents but to expand the tax net.

“Our strategy is rooted in empowering people rather than taxing them into hardship.

“By improving human capital and opening up new communities, we are enabling residents to participate in the economy more effectively.

“When people see tangible benefits from their taxes, they will willingly contribute,” he said.

Aniagwu said the administration’s focus was on fostering equitable economic growth by ensuring that taxation aligns with developmental benefits.

“Governor Oborevwori’s principle of taxation is simple: let the people see what their contributions are doing and they will support it wholeheartedly.

”It’s not about extracting money, it’s about creating an enabling environment where everyone can thrive,” he said.

The commissioner said that the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure, healthcare and education were pivotal; addressing long-standing challenges and unlocking economic potentials in underserved areas, and building a more inclusive state.

Aniagwu lauded Oborevwori’s commitment to transparency and his open-door policy and willingness to receive constructive feedback.

“The governor recently said in a meeting, ‘Don’t tell me about what I have done well; tell me what I need to improve on’. This is a leader who listens and is genuinely focused on the needs of the people,” he said.

Aniagwu, who resumed office as Commissioner for Public Information earlier in the week, commended the governor for prioritizing impactful governance over political distractions.

“Governor Oborevwori is not looking for praise; he’s focused on delivering results. His dedication to infrastructure and human capital development speaks for itself,” he added. (NAN)